Monster Mash 2025

**Please select 1 as the number of tickets and then enter the number of adults and kids on the lines provided.



Entry to the Monster Mash is completely free, and includes access to all standard activities and fun! All we ask is that you bring a donation of a snack to help stock the school snack cabinets.



We’re asking families to register in advance so we can plan accordingly—especially for food and beverages, which will be available for purchase at the event. Your RSVP helps us make sure there’s plenty for everyone!