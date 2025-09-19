Monster Mash 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the greens with one round of golf for four at the beautiful Pala Mesa Resort. Perfect for golf enthusiasts or a fun day out with friends in a stunning resort setting.
The TOP TWO bidders will each win.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay at the luxurious Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa plus a 50-minute Signature Spa Treatment at the renowned Ocean Pearl Spa. The perfect staycation or romantic escape!
Starting bid
Set sail on Lake San Marcos with a 1-hour boat rental from the beautiful Lakehouse Resort Sail Club. Perfect for a family outing, a fun day with friends, or a relaxing cruise on the water!
Starting bid
Boost your health and wellness with a $300 gift certificate to Wholly You Fitness. Use it toward personal training, group training, or nutrition coaching—whatever fits your goals best!
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a luxurious lash service valued at $300 From L&M LASH BAR. Perfect for a special occasion, self-care day, or simply to feel fabulous every day! Instagram: @lmlashbar
Starting bid
Cheer on the San Diego Sockers, one of the most exciting indoor soccer teams in the nation! This package includes 4 tickets—a perfect night of fast-paced action and family fun
Starting bid
Bring the whole family for an unforgettable night with the San Diego Clippers! This 4-ticket package is the perfect way to enjoy thrilling basketball, team spirit, and lasting memories together.
Starting bid
Tee off with a twosome round of golf at the scenic Mt. Woodson Golf Club. Known for its rolling hills, stunning views, and signature wooden cart bridge, this course offers an unforgettable experience for any golfer.
Starting bid
Step aboard the legendary USS Midway in San Diego! This package includes 4 tickets to explore the historic aircraft carrier, interactive exhibits, and restored aircraft. A fun and educational experience for the whole family!
Starting bid
Savor the taste of Wilson Creek Winery with this delightful basket! Includes a bottle of red wine, a bottle of sparkling wine, a pair of glasses and 2 tasting tickets—perfect for wine lovers or a relaxing evening at home.
Starting bid
Let the kids have a blast with 10 hours of play at Busy Bee, plus a fun snack basket to keep energy up! Perfect for active little ones and a day full of smiles and laughter.
Location: 115 W Alvarado St, Fallbrook, CA 92028
Starting bid
Keep your car sparkling with a 3-month Magic Joe Membership at Soapy Joe’s. Unlimited washes make it easy to drive clean and shine every day!
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of red wine and 4 drink tickets at Peltzer Winery & Farm, a perfect spot for the whole family! Sip wine, try local beer or craft sangria, and don’t miss the outdoor ice rink during the winter. It's fun for kids and adults alike. Open daily for tastings, with family-friendly hours Sunday–Thursday and at the Farmstead on weekends.
Starting bid
Brighten your day with a fun OOLY gift basket filled with creative, colorful goodies! Perfect for kids, families, or anyone who loves art, crafts, and playful surprises.
Starting bid
Make kindergarten graduation extra special with 4 reserved front-row seats at Kinderbration! Skip the rush, save your spot, and enjoy the perfect view as your little graduate shines on stage. (bundle 1 of 4)
The TOP FOUR highest bidders will each win 4 reserved seats for this
Starting bid
Step up your graduation game by securing SIX front-row seats for the 5th-grade ceremony! 🎊 These prime spots guarantee the best view of your child crossing that pivotal stage. 🌟 (bundle 1 of 2)
The TOP TWO bidders will each win 6 reserved seats
Starting bid
Win the ultimate convenience! Enjoy your very own reserved parking spot on campus for the entire 2025–2026 school year. No more circling the lot—your space will always be waiting!
The TOP TWO bidders will each win!
Starting bid
Treat your class to a fun pizza party! A delicious way to celebrate, reward, or just enjoy a slice (or two!) with friends. This is perfect for making school days extra memorable.
Starting bid
Choose the Next Spirit Week Theme!
Be the hero of school spirit! The winner gets to pick the theme for the next Spirit Week—from wacky dress-up days to fun activities, your idea will set the tone for the whole school.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with a $100 gift card to Amalfi. Savor delicious Italian dishes, warm hospitality, and the beautiful San Marcos lake view while you dine.
Starting bid
Miller’s Gone Country – Family Farm Basket
Enjoy farm-fresh goodness from @millersgonecountry This basket includes homemade sourdough bread, fresh avocados, and farm eggs—the perfect taste of Bonsall country living, straight to your table.
Starting bid
December 10, 7:00PM Two Tickets to The Nutcracker
Celebrate the magic of the season with two prime orchestra section tickets to The Nutcracker — a festive, family-friendly ballet filled with dazzling costumes, whimsical characters, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless holiday score.
*Everyone who bids will be guaranteed a 15% off discount code.
Starting bid
November 13, 2025 at 7:00 pm. Step into a fairytale with a pair of prime orchestra section tickets to Cinderella at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. A magical evening of dance, music, and storytelling the whole family will love.
*Everyone who bids will be guaranteed a 15% off discount code
Starting bid
Unleash the fun with a Dog Man Gift Basket featuring the complete book series and matching toys! Perfect for young readers and fans of Dav Pilkey’s hilarious hero—it’s reading, laughter, and adventure all in one!
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with a Bluey gift basket featuring 5 books and adorable wall decals! Perfect for little fans of everyone’s favorite blue heeler. 💙🐾✨
Starting bid
Catch all the fun with this Pokémon gift basket! Includes a super special chapter book collection, 3 Scholastic Pokémon books, and a wall decal set—perfect for every young Pokémon trainer.
Starting bid
Saddle up for fun with a Horseback Riding Lessons Gift Basket! Includes lessons at Sundance Hills, horse toys, grooming brush, cap, bandanna, and candy treats—perfect for any horse-loving kid!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!