Monster Mash and Mini Golf Bash

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About this event
Pensacola, FL 32507, USA
Tee off time is 5:30pm, come dressed to impress and have a good time!
Your purchase includes 1 (4) person team, tee sign at the hole, marketing on WCR social media. Choose your hole at checkout.
(May be shared by up to 4 companies)
4 (4 person teams)
logo on scorecard
logo at hole
tee sign at hole
signage at tournament
recognition on WCR Social Media
Logo at cage
4 person team
Recognition on WCR social media
Logo on tee sign at hole
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