WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS PENSCOLA BAY AREA, INC.

Hosted by

WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS PENSCOLA BAY AREA, INC.

About this event

Monster Mash and Mini Golf Bash

3924 W Navy Blvd

Pensacola, FL 32507, USA

Team of 4
$150

Tee off time is 5:30pm, come dressed to impress and have a good time!

Hole Sponsorship
$325

Your purchase includes 1 (4) person team, tee sign at the hole, marketing on WCR social media. Choose your hole at checkout.

Headline Sponsor
$1,500

(May be shared by up to 4 companies)

4 (4 person teams)

logo on scorecard

logo at hole

tee sign at hole

signage at tournament

recognition on WCR Social Media

Chipping Cage
$300

Logo at cage

4 person team

Recognition on WCR social media

Logo on tee sign at hole

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!