Global Health Collaboration

Hosted by

Global Health Collaboration

About this event

Monster Mash for Mobile Health

218 N Court St

Florence, AL 35630, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until Sep 1

Enjoy live music, great drinks, costume contest, and silent auction all for a great cause!

VIP Admission
$85
Available until Sep 1

Enjoy access to the event with VIP perks including:

-Swag bag full of goodies

-2 complimentary drink tickets

-T-Shirt

-Last silent Auction bid access

Goblin Giver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits:

Verbal recognition at event

Logo on event printed materials

Social Media spotlight recognition

2 General Admission Tickets

Haunted Hero Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:

Verbal recognition at event

Logo on event printed materials

Social Media spotlight recognition

Logo printed on event T-Shirt

4 General Admission tickets

Wicked Benefactor Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:

Verbal recognition at event

Logo on event printed materials

Social Media spotlight recognition

Logo printed on event T-Shirt

Logo featured prominantly on all marketing

4 Complimentary VIP tickets


Grand Ghoul Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Benefits:

Verbal recognition at event

Logo on event printed materials

Social Media spotlight recognition

Logo printed on event T-Shirt

Logo featured prominantly on all marketing

Reserved seating for 10

Presenting Partner recognition

Add a donation for Global Health Collaboration

$

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