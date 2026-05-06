Monster Mash for Mobile Health

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy live music, great drinks, costume contest, and silent auction all for a great cause!
Enjoy access to the event with VIP perks including:
-Swag bag full of goodies
-2 complimentary drink tickets
-T-Shirt
-Last silent Auction bid access
Benefits:
Verbal recognition at event
Logo on event printed materials
Social Media spotlight recognition
2 General Admission Tickets
Benefits:
Verbal recognition at event
Logo on event printed materials
Social Media spotlight recognition
Logo printed on event T-Shirt
4 General Admission tickets
Benefits:
Verbal recognition at event
Logo on event printed materials
Social Media spotlight recognition
Logo printed on event T-Shirt
Logo featured prominantly on all marketing
4 Complimentary VIP tickets
Benefits:
Verbal recognition at event
Logo on event printed materials
Social Media spotlight recognition
Logo printed on event T-Shirt
Logo featured prominantly on all marketing
Reserved seating for 10
Presenting Partner recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!