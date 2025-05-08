Immaculate Heart of Mary School
Monster Mini Golf at the Door
1969 E Joppa Rd
Parkville, MD 21234, USA
🎯 The Dynamic Duo
$15
One Game of Mini Golf - $5 Arcade Card - Pizza & Drink
One Game of Mini Golf - $5 Arcade Card - Pizza & Drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
🚀 The Power Players
$20
One Game of Mini Golf - Two Games of Laser Tag - Pizza & Drink
One Game of Mini Golf - Two Games of Laser Tag - Pizza & Drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
🍕 The Chill Crew
$5
Two Slices of Pizza & Drink - Ideal for moms who just want to relax and enjoy the evening without playing.
Two Slices of Pizza & Drink - Ideal for moms who just want to relax and enjoy the evening without playing.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout