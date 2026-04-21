Montagnard Asian Market Vendor Payment

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About this event
This fee applies to all food and drink vendors. To ensure health and safety, all items must be prepackaged unless you are operating from a food truck with proper equipment.
This fee applies to vendors selling art, clothing, and other non-food items. This fee also applies to businesses tabling for outreach and promotion, not selling products.
This fee option is reserved for MANC staff and approved community partners.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!