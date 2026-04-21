Montagnard Association of North Carolina Inc.

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Montagnard Association of North Carolina Inc.

About this event

Montagnard Asian Market Vendor Payment

415 N Edgeworth St

Greensboro, NC 27401, USA

Food Vendor
$50

This fee applies to all food and drink vendors. To ensure health and safety, all items must be prepackaged unless you are operating from a food truck with proper equipment.

Art, clothing, & other vendor
$40

This fee applies to vendors selling art, clothing, and other non-food items. This fee also applies to businesses tabling for outreach and promotion, not selling products.

Sliding fee for staff
$20

This fee option is reserved for MANC staff and approved community partners.

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