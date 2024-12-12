Montana Association of the Deaf Conference 2025 Ticket Prices

3767 Blackwood Rd

Bozeman, MT 59718, USA

Monthly Payment item
Monthly Payment
$25
Optional: If cant afford to pay combo ticket once, You can make a monthly payments starting at $25(non-refundable) to reserve the early bird combo. 1st payment $25.00 (non-refundable) to reserve the early bird combo. If pay in January 2025. 2nd payment $25.00 (February) 3rd payment $25.00 (March) 4th payment $25.00 (April) Final payment $25.00 before the Conference. (May)
A. Individual Tickets (Lunch Only) item
A. Individual Tickets (Lunch Only)
$45
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable). $25.00 Lunch $20.00 TOTAL $45.00
B. Individual Tickets (Workshops Only) item
B. Individual Tickets (Workshops Only)
$55
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable). $25.00 Workshop $35.00 TOTAL $55.00
C. Individual Tickets (Banquet Awards Night) item
C. Individual Tickets (Banquet Awards Night)
$85
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable). $25.00 Banquet/Awards Night $60.00 TOTAL $85.00
D. Individual Tickets (Lunch and Workshops) item
D. Individual Tickets (Lunch and Workshops)
$80
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable). $25.00 Lunch $20.00 Workshop $35.00 TOTAL $80.00
E. Individual Tickets (Lunch and Banquet) item
E. Individual Tickets (Lunch and Banquet)
$105
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable) $25.00 Lunch $20.00 Banquet/Awards Night $60.00 TOTAL $105.00
F. Individual Tickets (Workshop and Banquet) item
F. Individual Tickets (Workshop and Banquet)
$120
Individual Tickets: Registration Fee (required — non-refundable) $25.00 Workshop $35.00 Banquet/Awards Night $60.00 TOTAL $120.00
Lunch Only without Registration Fee item
Lunch Only without Registration Fee
$20
Workshop Only without Registration fee item
Workshop Only without Registration fee
$35
Banquet/Award Night without Registration fee item
Banquet/Award Night without Registration fee
$60

