Montana Fur Harvesters

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Montana Fur Harvesters

About this shop

Montana Fur Harvester's Rendezvous 2026

Corporate Sponsor's Table item
Corporate Sponsor's Table
$1,500

8 meals, 4 memberships, $100 general raffle tickets with 4 bonus tickets, advertisement with banner and event program

Family Table, Seating 8 item
Family Table, Seating 8
$800

8 meals, 4 memberships, $50 general raffle tickets with 2 bonus tickets, and name in program

Couples Package item
Couples Package
$175

2 meals, 1 membership, $35 general raffle tickets with 1 bonus ticket

Banquet Dinner & Membership + $10 Raffle Tickets, item
Banquet Dinner & Membership + $10 Raffle Tickets,
$100

1 meal, 1 membership $10 general raffle tickets,

Banquet Dinner Ticket item
Banquet Dinner Ticket
$50

1 meal, Wonderful Prime Montana Beef dinner, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Bucket Raffles, Games and Prizes with lots of firearms. 12 and over.

Banquet Dinner Ticket, Children under 12 item
Banquet Dinner Ticket, Children under 12
$25

Children under 12 can join you with a meal or you can bring outside food for them without buying a dinner ticket.

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