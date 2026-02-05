Montana Fur Harvester's Rendezvous 2026

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8 meals, 4 memberships, $100 general raffle tickets with 4 bonus tickets, advertisement with banner and event program
8 meals, 4 memberships, $50 general raffle tickets with 2 bonus tickets, and name in program
2 meals, 1 membership, $35 general raffle tickets with 1 bonus ticket
1 meal, 1 membership $10 general raffle tickets,
1 meal, Wonderful Prime Montana Beef dinner, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Bucket Raffles, Games and Prizes with lots of firearms. 12 and over.
Children under 12 can join you with a meal or you can bring outside food for them without buying a dinner ticket.
$
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