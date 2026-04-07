Hosted by

Montana Gerontology Foundation

About this event

Music, Memories & Montana Night's

Big Sky Resort Ski Experience item
Big Sky Resort Ski Experience
$100

Starting bid

Package Includes

  • Four (4) One-Day Lift Tickets
  • Access to 5,800+ Skiable Acres
  • Access to World-Clas Terrain & Lone Peak Views
  • Valid During the 2026-2027 Winter Season

Certificate Details

  • Valid for four guests
  • Redeem at least 72 hours in advance
  • Voucher must be presented when arranging tickets
  • Not redeemable for cash
  • Non-transferable and not available for resale
  • Does not include ski rentals or lessons

Expiration

  • Valid for the 2026-2027 Winter Season and expires on the final day of the season.

Donated by Big Sky Resort

Cottonwood Hills Golf Experience item
Cottonwood Hills Golf Experience
$80

Starting bid

Package Includes

  • 18 holes of golf for 4 players
  • Golf Carts Included
  • Beautiful Cottonwood Hills Golf Course Experience

Certificate Details

  • Valid for one round of golf with carts for four players
  • Tee times may be booked online or by phone
  • Certificate must be presented at redemption
  • Expires October 31,2026

Donated by Cottonwood Hills Golf Course

Framed Tulip Field Print item
Framed Tulip Field Print
$40

Starting bid

Package Includes

  • Professionally Framed Fine Art Print
  • Ready to Hang Display Piece
  • Artwork by Washington Artist Kylie Fair
  • Vibrant Tulip Field Landscape
  • One of the Last Available Prints of This Painting

Artwork Details

  • Professionally framed
  • High-quality fine art print
  • Beautiful tulip field scene
  • Created by Kylie Fair Art
  • Perfect for home or office decor
  • Rare collector opportunity

Donated by Kylie Fair

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