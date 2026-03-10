Montana VFW Annual Convention 2026

About this event
This is to attend the Convention and includes your banquet meal.
Add the 2026 commemorative Challenge Coin to your order. All coins ordered will be delivered to the buyer during registration for distribution. Photo of the coin is in the event description.
This is for the gold sponsorship. You are welcome and able to include banquet tickets and challenge coins as well. You receive a 2 x 5 ad and electronic advertising from the time of payment. Thank you for supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars!
Please email your advertisement and logo in PNG format to [email protected]
Thank you for sponsoring the Veterans of Foreign Wars! This level gives you a 4 x 5 ad and electronic advertising from the time of payment. Please add banquet tickets and join us for our celebration evening as well as Challenge Coins for your organization.
Please email your advertisement and logo in PNG format to [email protected]
Thank you for sponsoring the Veterans of Foreign Wars! This level gives you a 8 x 5 ad and electronic advertising from the time of payment. Please add banquet tickets and join us for our celebration evening as well as Challenge Coins for your organization.
Please email your advertisement and logo in PNG format to [email protected]
Thank you for sponsoring the Veterans of Foreign Wars! This level gives you a 4 x 5 ad and electronic advertising from the time of payment. You also receive 8 banquet tickets for Friday, June 19th. Tickets will be held under the name of your organization. Don't forget to add Challenge Coins for your organization.
Please email your advertisement and logo in PNG format to [email protected]
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