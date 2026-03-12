Montana's Treasures 2026 (Little Sisters)

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About this event
Sashes and crowns will be ordered once payment is received. Don't wait!!
Must have official Miss America Little Sisters crown and official Montana's Treasures Sash.Sashes must be clean, pressed, and in good condition. Dingy, stained, or damaged sashes will not be permitted.
NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Montana's Treasures will be crowned at the banquet.
Saturday, May 30 @ 9am.
Mother Lode Theater Ballroom—Butte, MT
Ticketed event with RESERVED SEATING. Meal will be served.
(MUST HAVE A TICKET TO ATTEND)
Dress Code for all guests: Business casual/semi-formal. Wear Red.
Please avoid:
*Montana's Treasures do not need a ticket.
$
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