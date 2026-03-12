Miss Montana Scholarship Organization

Hosted by

Miss Montana Scholarship Organization

About this event

Montana's Treasures 2026 (Little Sisters)

316 W Park St

Butte, MT 59701, USA

New Montana's Treasures
$200

Sashes and crowns will be ordered once payment is received. Don't wait!!

Returning Montana's Treasures
$100

Must have official Miss America Little Sisters crown and official Montana's Treasures Sash.Sashes must be clean, pressed, and in good condition. Dingy, stained, or damaged sashes will not be permitted.

NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Hearts of Gold Banquet
$20

Montana's Treasures will be crowned at the banquet.


Saturday, May 30 @ 9am.

Mother Lode Theater Ballroom—Butte, MT


Ticketed event with RESERVED SEATING. Meal will be served.

(MUST HAVE A TICKET TO ATTEND)


Dress Code for all guests: Business casual/semi-formal. Wear Red.

Please avoid:

  • Jeans with rips
  • Athletic wear or leggings
  • Graphic t-shirts
  • Flip flops

*Montana's Treasures do not need a ticket.

Add a donation for Miss Montana Scholarship Organization

$

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