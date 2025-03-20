MCPK Scholarship Program Auction

Enjoy one week at a lakeside vacation condo in beautiful Eastman, New Hampshire. This getaway is a short drive from shopping and fine dining in the historic towns of Woodstock and Quechee in Vermont, as well as the Montshire Science Museum. Explore local trails or use the indoor pool, fitness center and boat rental facilities at the Community Center. Lakeside beach includes a small playground and floating dock. House comes stocked with toys, puzzles, beach gear, and cooking essentials. Home includes two queen-bedrooms (one on the first floor), a “kids” bedroom with two twin beds and a trundle, and two full bathrooms. Summer dates TBD based on availability. Generously donated by the Walsh Family.

