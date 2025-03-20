MCPK Scholarship Program Auction

Enjoy one week at a lakeside vacation condo in beautiful Eastman, New Hampshire. This getaway is a short drive from shopping and fine dining in the historic towns of Woodstock and Quechee in Vermont, as well as the Montshire Science Museum.
Explore local trails or use the indoor pool, fitness center and boat rental facilities at the Community Center. Lakeside beach includes a small playground and floating dock. House comes stocked with toys, puzzles, beach gear, and cooking essentials. Home includes two queen-bedrooms (one on the first floor), a “kids” bedroom with two twin beds and a trundle, and two full bathrooms. Summer dates TBD based on availability.
Generously donated by the Walsh Family.
Enjoy one week at a lakeside vacation condo in beautiful Eastman, New Hampshire. This getaway is a short drive from shopping and fine dining in the historic towns of Woodstock and Quechee in Vermont, as well as the Montshire Science Museum.
Explore local trails or use the indoor pool, fitness center and boat rental facilities at the Community Center. Lakeside beach includes a small playground and floating dock. House comes stocked with toys, puzzles, beach gear, and cooking essentials. Home includes two queen-bedrooms (one on the first floor), a “kids” bedroom with two twin beds and a trundle, and two full bathrooms. Summer dates TBD based on availability.
Generously donated by the Walsh Family.
NJ Devils Luxury Suite
$750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calling all Devils Fans! Win this Luxury Suite at the Prudential Center for a Fall 2025 or Winter 2026 Devils game (You pick based on availability). Includes 20 tickets in the suite and 4 parking passes, food and beverage not included.
Generously donated by the Placek Family.
Calling all Devils Fans! Win this Luxury Suite at the Prudential Center for a Fall 2025 or Winter 2026 Devils game (You pick based on availability). Includes 20 tickets in the suite and 4 parking passes, food and beverage not included.
Generously donated by the Placek Family.
NJ READY 2 PLAY Class Pack
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your winning bid entitles you to: 5 class pack ($190 value)
Welcome to NJ READY 2 PLAY, where every child embarks on a journey of imagination, learning, and hands-on fun! As an early childhood literacy center, we’re dedicated to fostering a love for reading and language through interactive
experiences. Generously donated by Danielle Adelman.
Your winning bid entitles you to: 5 class pack ($190 value)
Welcome to NJ READY 2 PLAY, where every child embarks on a journey of imagination, learning, and hands-on fun! As an early childhood literacy center, we’re dedicated to fostering a love for reading and language through interactive
experiences. Generously donated by Danielle Adelman.
NY JETS Tickets
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 tickets (Section 133, Row 15, seats 1 and 2 - corner end zone) to see the JETS play at MetLife Stadium. Includes parking pass (tailgating encouraged!)
Game choices provided once 2025 season is released. Excludes home opener.
Generously donated by the Slackman family
2 tickets (Section 133, Row 15, seats 1 and 2 - corner end zone) to see the JETS play at MetLife Stadium. Includes parking pass (tailgating encouraged!)
Game choices provided once 2025 season is released. Excludes home opener.
Generously donated by the Slackman family
Telfar Copper Shopper & IT Cosmetics makeup kit
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The iconic Unisex Shopping Bag is an Everyday bag for Everybody — now available with a high-gloss patent finish.
Featuring a double strap (handles and cross-body straps), embossed logo, a main compartment with magnetic snap closure and internal zipper pocket. Made from faux leather and twill lining. Bag is packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.
IT Cosmetic makeup kit and skin care basket also included. Valued at over $300. Generously donated by Jennilee Dunwoody.
The iconic Unisex Shopping Bag is an Everyday bag for Everybody — now available with a high-gloss patent finish.
Featuring a double strap (handles and cross-body straps), embossed logo, a main compartment with magnetic snap closure and internal zipper pocket. Made from faux leather and twill lining. Bag is packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.
IT Cosmetic makeup kit and skin care basket also included. Valued at over $300. Generously donated by Jennilee Dunwoody.
Vestry Membership
$1,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Year long memberships for two people to the Vestry Concert Club. Experience free access for a full year to a private club offering at least 2 shows per month at a local venue right here in Montclair. Shows may include incredible music, stand up comedy, magic, etc. This is a private club- tickets are not available unless you are a member.
Generously donated by Dave Genova.
Year long memberships for two people to the Vestry Concert Club. Experience free access for a full year to a private club offering at least 2 shows per month at a local venue right here in Montclair. Shows may include incredible music, stand up comedy, magic, etc. This is a private club- tickets are not available unless you are a member.
Generously donated by Dave Genova.
Jon, John & Pete at Prudential Center
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two suite level tickets to see Jon, John & Pete at the Prudential Center on June 27th! Get ready for a night of laughs with Jon Stewart, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson when they hit The Rock. Generously donated by the Placek Family.
Two suite level tickets to see Jon, John & Pete at the Prudential Center on June 27th! Get ready for a night of laughs with Jon Stewart, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson when they hit The Rock. Generously donated by the Placek Family.
2 VIP Tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 VIP Tickets to a live taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! 2
The Late Show tapes Mondays-Thursdays. All attendees must be 18+ or 16+ with a parent or legal guardian.
The arrival time for VIPs is 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm sharp and the show is scheduled to tape from approximately 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
Generously donated by Evie and Stephen Colbert
2 VIP Tickets to a live taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! 2
The Late Show tapes Mondays-Thursdays. All attendees must be 18+ or 16+ with a parent or legal guardian.
The arrival time for VIPs is 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm sharp and the show is scheduled to tape from approximately 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
Generously donated by Evie and Stephen Colbert
Monster Jam at Prudential Center
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 suite level tickets to see Monster Jam when it comes roaring back to Prudential Center with four high-octane shows this August 8-10. You pick the date based on availability. Generously donated by the Placek Family.
4 suite level tickets to see Monster Jam when it comes roaring back to Prudential Center with four high-octane shows this August 8-10. You pick the date based on availability. Generously donated by the Placek Family.
2 free parent coaching sessions + 10% off
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 free parent coaching sessions + 10% off future purchases.
Kathy Maloy Parent Coaching supports parents of all kids - including parents of kids with learning differences, disabilities or special needs - to navigate school, home, and behavior challenges. With empathy and understanding, I help you prioritize your goals for your family and your child - with the overall goal of helping you feel calmer and more at peace in your parenting journey. I can help you develop concrete plans and action items, so you feel confident and supported.
2 free parent coaching sessions + 10% off future purchases.
Kathy Maloy Parent Coaching supports parents of all kids - including parents of kids with learning differences, disabilities or special needs - to navigate school, home, and behavior challenges. With empathy and understanding, I help you prioritize your goals for your family and your child - with the overall goal of helping you feel calmer and more at peace in your parenting journey. I can help you develop concrete plans and action items, so you feel confident and supported.
New York Liberty Tickets
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 lower level tickets to see the New York Liberty v. Las Vegas Aces (Home Opener & Ring Night) at 1:00 on May 17th at Barclays Center!
3 lower level tickets to see the New York Liberty v. Las Vegas Aces (Home Opener & Ring Night) at 1:00 on May 17th at Barclays Center!
Tiff's Tiger Tots Spring Craft Kit
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One Spring Craft Kit packed with tons of crafty seasonal fun. Kit includes 8 individually wrapped crafts making it easy to take one out at a time. These include building a birdhouse, painting a ceramic bug, creating a flower wreath, and even coloring your own kite to fly on a windy day! Valued at $30. Generously donated by Tiff's Tiger Tots run by MCPK mom, Tiffany Marin
One Spring Craft Kit packed with tons of crafty seasonal fun. Kit includes 8 individually wrapped crafts making it easy to take one out at a time. These include building a birdhouse, painting a ceramic bug, creating a flower wreath, and even coloring your own kite to fly on a windy day! Valued at $30. Generously donated by Tiff's Tiger Tots run by MCPK mom, Tiffany Marin
Kids Decorating and Baking Class at Mattarello Bakery
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Join us for (2) Kids Decorating & Baking Classes at Mattarello Bakery this Spring!
• Shape and decorate delicious cake pops
• Design their own colorful cupcakes
• Dip and decorate sweet chocolate-dipped strawberries with sprinkles, drizzle, and more!
• Roll and bake perfect sugar cookies
• Glaze and decorate delightful donuts
• Pipe creamy fillings into cannolis
Generously donated by Amin & Eva, Leila’s parents
Join us for (2) Kids Decorating & Baking Classes at Mattarello Bakery this Spring!
• Shape and decorate delicious cake pops
• Design their own colorful cupcakes
• Dip and decorate sweet chocolate-dipped strawberries with sprinkles, drizzle, and more!
• Roll and bake perfect sugar cookies
• Glaze and decorate delightful donuts
• Pipe creamy fillings into cannolis
Generously donated by Amin & Eva, Leila’s parents