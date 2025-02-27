Montclair Elementary School PTA's Silent Auction

Unlock the benefits of Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR), a gentle, hands-on technique that targets the fascia – the connective tissue surrounding muscles, bones, and joints – to alleviate chronic pain, improve mobility, and restore balance to the body. MFR is an effective therapy for conditions such as neck pain, back pain, headaches, sports injuries, and fibromyalgia, providing relief for those with medically complex issues or unexplained pain. Kris has seen firsthand how MFR can bring lasting relief to those who have tried everything else or who have been told there’s no solution. Kris Domingo is a highly skilled Physical Therapist with a degree in Physical Therapy from California State University at Long Beach and a Bachelor's in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from USC. With years of experience across outpatient, acute rehab, and inpatient care, Kris specializes in Myofascial Release, having first discovered the John Barnes method of MFR in 2018. As a practitioner, Kris is passionate about helping people experience lasting relief from pain, especially for those with complex and unexplained health issues. Recently, Kris has expanded her practice to include equine therapy, furthering her commitment to personal and professional growth. This donation includes one hour of Myofascial Release Therapy with Kris, where you can experience the profound benefits of this transformative technique and take the first step towards feeling better and living more comfortably. https://www.shiftmindbodyspirit.com/

Unlock the benefits of Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR), a gentle, hands-on technique that targets the fascia – the connective tissue surrounding muscles, bones, and joints – to alleviate chronic pain, improve mobility, and restore balance to the body. MFR is an effective therapy for conditions such as neck pain, back pain, headaches, sports injuries, and fibromyalgia, providing relief for those with medically complex issues or unexplained pain. Kris has seen firsthand how MFR can bring lasting relief to those who have tried everything else or who have been told there’s no solution. Kris Domingo is a highly skilled Physical Therapist with a degree in Physical Therapy from California State University at Long Beach and a Bachelor's in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from USC. With years of experience across outpatient, acute rehab, and inpatient care, Kris specializes in Myofascial Release, having first discovered the John Barnes method of MFR in 2018. As a practitioner, Kris is passionate about helping people experience lasting relief from pain, especially for those with complex and unexplained health issues. Recently, Kris has expanded her practice to include equine therapy, furthering her commitment to personal and professional growth. This donation includes one hour of Myofascial Release Therapy with Kris, where you can experience the profound benefits of this transformative technique and take the first step towards feeling better and living more comfortably. https://www.shiftmindbodyspirit.com/

More details...