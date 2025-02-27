Montclair Elementary School PTA's Silent Auction

Custom Watercolor Illustration of Your Home or Special Place
$120
Starting bid
Capture the beauty and essence of your favorite place with a one-of-a-kind custom watercolor painting by the talented Ji Kim Fung, a parent at our school. Whether it’s your home, a beloved vacation spot, or another meaningful location, Ji will bring your vision to life with vibrant, delicate strokes and a personalized touch.
Perfect for your own home or as a heartfelt gift, this custom painting is a beautiful way to celebrate a special place and create lasting memories.
Here are the specs:
Size: 9x12
Medium: 140lb watercolor paper
Digital version of file also provided
One-Month Membership to the Oakland Hills Tennis Club
$200
Starting bid
Bid now for a 1-month Family Pass to the beloved Oakland Hills Tennis Club, a hidden gem nestled in the Oakland Hills! This exclusive pass gives your family access to a world of amenities, including 10 outdoor, lighted tennis courts, a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and top-notch fitness facilities. Enjoy cardio and weight training equipment, aerobic classes, aikido sessions, and rejuvenating massages, sauna, and steam rooms. With stunning views of the Bay Area’s three bridges, the Oakland Hills Tennis Club combines the luxury of a resort with the convenience of a local fitness destination. The perfect spot for family fun and fitness!
Restrictions: Spring or Autumn (not June/July/August).
Original Art “Persimmons Trio on Blue II” by Jessica Brady
$40
Starting bid
Jessica Brady is a parent to a MES 3rd grader (and MES alum) and recently started offering her original art for sale at jessicabradyart.com
Her debut collection focuses on original acrylic paintings, of quiet moments with living things - plants, nature, fruit, and flowers.
“Persimmons Trio on Blue II” celebrates the first harvest from the tree she planted in her backyard several years ago alongside one of her favorite block printed blue cotton table runners.
“ I hope this cheerful pop of color brings joy to your space. “ - Jessica Brady
2 Hours Party Room at Tipsy Putt in Emeryville
$100
Starting bid
Whether it's a date night, friends night, team building, or large group event … we've got you covered. This is a 2 Hour Party Room rental for up to 15 guests, plus a gift basket to make the visit extra special.
Unlimited amounts of entertainment. Mini-Golf, 1-2 Putt™, Cornhole, Sports Bar, Leagues, Memberships, Amazing Locations & California Cuisine. All ages until the evening
Park Gymnastics - One Week of Summer Camp for Two Kids!
$500
Starting bid
Flip into Summer with us! Designed for rising 1st–3rd graders (ages 6–8), our camp is the perfect blend of fun, gymnastics, and creativity! Whether your child is new to gymnastics or already flipping like a pro, they’ll enjoy instruction tailored to all skill levels. Campers will build confidence and progress their skills through exciting gymnastics rotations, crafts, group games, dance, and outdoor time. Campers must, at minimum, be entering first grade for the 2025–26 school year and must be six years old on or before September 1, 2025, to participate. 6 Weekly Sessions to choose from:
Week 1: July 7 - 11, 2025
Week 2: July 14 - 18, 2025
Week 3: July 21 - 25, 2025
Week 4: July 28 - August 1, 2025
Week 5: August 4 - 8, 2025
Week 6: August 11 - 15, 2025
https://www.park-gymnastics.com
Redwood & Canyon Railway Adventure - Two Historic Train Ride
$80
Starting bid
All aboard for a journey through time and nature! This exclusive rail adventure package includes two tickets for the Wolf Tree Turn Tour on the World-Famous Skunk Train and four tickets for the historic Niles Canyon Railway, offering two unforgettable train experiences through California’s most scenic landscapes.
Skunk Train – Wolf Tree Turn (Willits, CA)
Step back in time as you ride through towering old-growth redwoods, over scenic trestle bridges, and into the heart of the Noyo River Canyon. This breathtaking two-hour journey takes you through historic tunnels and deep into Mendocino County’s lush forests, where you’ll marvel at the legendary Wolf Tree—a towering testament to the region’s natural beauty.
Niles Canyon Railway (Sunol/Fremont, CA)
Experience California’s golden age of railroading on a vintage train through the picturesque Niles Canyon. Operated by the Pacific Locomotive Association, this living history museum on rails features restored steam and diesel engines, interactive exhibits, and stunning canyon views. Bring a picnic or enjoy a snack onboard as you ride through one of the most historic railway corridors in the West.
Perfect for history buffs, nature lovers, and adventure seekers—this package promises two unique train rides you’ll never forget!
https://www.skunktrain.com
https://www.ncry.org/
St George Spirits Tasting Experience - $100 gift certificate
$40
Starting bid
Step into the world of artisanal distilling with a guided tasting experience at St. George Spirits, one of the pioneers of the American craft distilling movement. Located in a former airplane hangar on the scenic Alameda waterfront, St. George offers a tasting journey like no other—where innovation, craftsmanship, and bold flavors take center stage.
During your visit, you’ll explore a curated selection of their award-winning spirits, from elegantly distilled gins and single malt whiskey to inventive liqueurs and brandies. Expert guides will walk you through the flavors, techniques, and stories behind each pour, giving you an insider’s look at what makes St. George a standout in the world of craft spirits.
Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just beginning to explore the world of fine spirits, this tasting experience is an unforgettable deep dive into the artistry of distillation.
Choose the tasting adventure that’s right for you:
Curated Tasting Flight – Enjoy an educational guided tasting of a hand-selected lineup of St. George spirits.
Distillery Tour & Tasting – Sip, savor, and learn as you explore the art of craft distillation on a guided tour of the St. George distillery.
Mini-Cocktail Flight – Experience a trio of handcrafted, seasonal cocktails showcasing St. George’s innovative spirits.
American Single Malt Whiskey Experience – An exclusive tasting of St. George’s acclaimed single malts, set in Master Distiller Lance Winters' private printmaking studio.
Cheese & Spirit Pairing – Discover the perfect harmony of handcrafted whiskeys, gins, and liqueurs expertly paired with fine cheeses.
Spirit & Caviar Pairing – Indulge in a luxurious tasting of Marin County’s Caviar & Co. roe and caviar, perfectly complemented by St. George’s finest spirits.
Reservations required
https://stgeorgespirits.com/visit
Two tickets to the Premiere of Angel Island Project Ballet
$30
Starting bid
Bid on this exclusive opportunity to attend the world premiere of Angel Island Project at the Paramount Theater, a groundbreaking new ballet presented as part of the Dancing Moons Festival, Oakland Ballet Company’s annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artistry. Founded in 2022, the Dancing Moons Festival highlights the voices, stories, and talents of AAPI choreographers, musicians, and dancers, bringing vibrant new works to the stage each year.
This year’s featured production, Angel Island Project, is inspired by the haunting poetry left behind by immigrants detained at the Angel Island Immigration Station between 1910 and 1940. Seven acclaimed choreographers reimagine this history through movement, set to a powerful live score by the Del Sol Quartet and vocal ensemble Volti. Witness this deeply moving blend of dance, music, and storytelling as it premieres on May 4, 2025, at the historic Paramount Theatre in Oakland.
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime performance at the intersection of art and history. Bid now for an unforgettable evening of inspiration!
These tickets will likely be orchestra level, approximately row DD sides and additional tickets will be available for purchase.
One Hour Myofascial Release Therapy with Kris Domingo ($350
$150
Starting bid
Unlock the benefits of Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR), a gentle, hands-on technique that targets the fascia – the connective tissue surrounding muscles, bones, and joints – to alleviate chronic pain, improve mobility, and restore balance to the body. MFR is an effective therapy for conditions such as neck pain, back pain, headaches, sports injuries, and fibromyalgia, providing relief for those with medically complex issues or unexplained pain. Kris has seen firsthand how MFR can bring lasting relief to those who have tried everything else or who have been told there’s no solution.
Kris Domingo is a highly skilled Physical Therapist with a degree in Physical Therapy from California State University at Long Beach and a Bachelor's in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from USC. With years of experience across outpatient, acute rehab, and inpatient care, Kris specializes in Myofascial Release, having first discovered the John Barnes method of MFR in 2018. As a practitioner, Kris is passionate about helping people experience lasting relief from pain, especially for those with complex and unexplained health issues. Recently, Kris has expanded her practice to include equine therapy, furthering her commitment to personal and professional growth.
This donation includes one hour of Myofascial Release Therapy with Kris, where you can experience the profound benefits of this transformative technique and take the first step towards feeling better and living more comfortably.
https://www.shiftmindbodyspirit.com/
Museum Explorer’s Pass: A Year of Art, History & Inspiration
$150
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the best of the Bay Area’s world-class museums with this ultimate cultural experience!
Two tickets to SF MOMA – Explore one of the largest modern and contemporary art museums in the country, featuring groundbreaking exhibitions and iconic works from artists like Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, and Mark Rothko.
Four tickets to the de Young or the Legion of Honor – Choose between two incredible Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco: the de Young, showcasing American art and international textiles, or the Legion of Honor, home to European masterpieces and stunning views of the Golden Gate.
A year-long family membership to the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) – Enjoy unlimited access to OMCA’s dynamic exhibits celebrating California’s art, history, and natural sciences, plus special programs, events, and hands-on experiences for all ages.
From modern masterpieces to historical treasures, this Museum Explorer’s Pass invites you to discover, learn, and be inspired all year long!
Bay Area Discovery Museum – 5 Tickets!
$50
Starting bid
Let your little explorers imagine, create, and discover with five tickets to the Bay Area Discovery Museum—a one-of-a-kind children’s museum set against the stunning backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge! Designed for kids ages 6 months to 10 years, this hands-on museum blends STEM-focused exhibits, outdoor exploration, and creative play to inspire curiosity and lifelong learning.
From building bridges and engineering forts to discovering marine life and unleashing artistic talents, every visit is a new adventure. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a returning explorer, these five tickets invite your family to experience unforgettable, interactive fun!
https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/
Five Dance Classes at Black Box Dance Studio
$100
Starting bid
Discover the joy of movement with five classes at Black Box Dance Studio in Oakland! Offering classes for ages 3 years to adult, Black Box specializes in Pre-Ballet, Adult Ballet, Contemporary, and Modern Dance, welcoming artists of all backgrounds, abilities, gender identities, orientations, races, and body types.
Led by experienced teachers who are current or former professional dancers, Black Box fosters high-quality training with supportive and empathetic coaching. Beyond dance, students gain valuable life skills in teamwork, discipline, hard work, and dedication. The studio is body-inclusive, Queer-friendly, and dedicated to creating a truly welcoming space for all.
Plus, dance with confidence on professionally sprung floors by Ground Control Floors, finished with Harlequin marley, designed to reduce injury and enhance performance. Whether you're just starting or refining your craft, Black Box Dance Studio is the perfect place to move, grow, and express yourself!
Acupuncture with Cara Brockbank - Two Sessions
$75
Starting bid
With over 25 years of experience, acupuncturist and herbalist Cara Brockbank blends deep-rooted wisdom with gentle, effective treatment to help restore balance and well-being. Inspired by her farming grandmothers and a lifelong passion for natural remedies, Cara discovered acupuncture’s profound healing power when it cured her of debilitating allergies in college.
Trained at the Meiji College of Oriental Medicine in San Francisco and influenced by renowned Japanese master Kiiko Matsumoto, Cara takes a gentle, intuitive approach, focusing on the root causes of discomfort to create lasting results. Whether you seek relief from pain, stress, or chronic conditions, her treatments help guide your body back to its natural state of health.
Enjoy this personalized acupuncture session and experience the benefits of this time-honored healing art—because when you feel your best, you can achieve your fullest potential!
https://www.carabrockbank.com/
Five-Day Pass to Steve & Kate’s Camp in Emeryville
$300
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of freedom, creativity, and adventure this summer with a 5-day pass to Steve & Kate’s Camp in Emeryville!
Since 1980, Steve & Kate’s has been offering kids the chance to design their own day, choosing from a variety of fun activities like creating, building, playing, and clowning—on their own schedule. This empowers kids to develop confidence, resilience, and creativity, all while having the time of their lives.
With flexible scheduling, long camp hours (8am–6pm), and tasty meals and snacks included, this 5-day pass gives your child the chance to thrive in an environment that values their independence. Plus, you can enjoy automatic refunds for unused days at the end of the summer!
Note: This pass is for the Emeryville location and must be used during Summer 2025.
Let your child explore their own possibilities with a 5-day pass to Steve & Kate’s Camp!
https://steveandkatescamp.com/
Transform your home with expert guidance from Tina Montemayor, founder of Tina Montemayor Design—and a proud Montclair Elementary parent! Specializing in bespoke interiors for changemakers, Tina blends her expertise in spatial planning, fine and street art, and personal storytelling to craft timeless, functional spaces.
This package includes a one-hour interior design consultation with Tina, plus a luxurious Le Labo candle and a custom-selected décor item to enhance your space. Whether you need help with spatial planning, color selection, lighting, or furniture sourcing, Tina’s expertise will help you create a beautifully curated home that reflects your story.
Take this opportunity to refresh your space while supporting a fellow Montclair Elementary family!
https://www.tinamontemayordesign.com
Bay Area Sports Fan Pack - Football, Soccer & Baseball!
$60
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate game day experience with tickets to three exciting Bay Area teams! This package includes:
🏈 2 Tickets to a 2025-26 Cal Football Game – Cheer on the Golden Bears at historic Memorial Stadium, taking in Pac-12 action with breathtaking Bay views. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the energy of live college football, it’s a game day you won’t forget! (Certain premium dates excluded.)
⚽ 4 Tickets to an Oakland Roots SC Match – Experience the passion and electric atmosphere of Oakland’s pro soccer team, where community and high-energy play come together.
⚾ 4 Tickets to an Oakland Ballers Baseball Game – Catch Oakland’s newest pro baseball team in action for a fun-filled day at the ballpark!
Perfect for families, friends, or any local sports lover, this all-in-one package lets you experience the thrill, pride, and excitement of Bay Area sports across three different arenas. Get ready to cheer, celebrate, and enjoy the game!
BEE Healthy - A Class Basket by Ms. Seltzer’s Kindergarten
$50
Starting bid
This basket is a sweet celebration of nature’s busy little worker! Inside, you'll find a collection of luxurious honey-inspired items - from a jar of soothing honey salve and skincare products that nurture your skin, to a pair of elegant beeswax candles, known for their natural air-purifying properties. For the adults, indulge in a bottle of wine or find all the fix-ins to make your own “Bees Knees” cocktail that’ll bring the buzz of the hive to your glass. Crunchy, delicious granola, fresh local honeycomb, and a delicious honey cake complete this sweet, buzzing basket—a perfect gift for anyone who loves bees and all their beautiful creations!
Date Night Basket - A Class Basket by Ms. Presley’s class
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your special someone to the ultimate date night with this luxurious raffle basket! Indulge in a dinner for two with a $200 gift certificate to Che Fico, one of SF's finest Italian restaurants, where you can savor exquisite dishes and create unforgettable memories. Along with the dining experience, this basket includes a carefully selected bottle of Cakebread wine, perfect for toasting to love and laughter. To enhance your evening, you'll find a selection of romantic touches and surprises designed to make your night even more special. Whether it's your anniversary, a milestone celebration, or simply a well-deserved evening of relaxation, this basket has everything you need for a perfect night out.
Self Care Basket - a Class Basket by Ms. Haick’s Class
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in a revitalizing self-care experience with this Wellness & Self-Care Raffle Basket. Featuring over $300 worth of Curology skincare products, a gift certificate to a rejuvenating nail spa, a variety of soothing masks, a $50 ULTA gift certificate, and a Blissy sleep set for the ultimate night of sleep, this basket has everything you need to pamper yourself inside and out. Treat yourself or someone special to the gift of wellness and tranquility!
Golfers Day Out - a Class Basket by Ms. Littlejohn’s Class
$120
Starting bid
Tee off in style with this exclusive Golfer’s Day Out Basket! Perfect for any golf enthusiast, this carefully curated basket includes everything needed for a day on the green. Inside, you'll find a round of golf for four at the prestigious Sequoyah Country Club - where you can enjoy a scenic and challenging course; some stylish golf gear, accessories and other surprise goodies. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this basket is the ultimate gift for a memorable golfing adventure - the perfect chance to unwind, enjoy nature, and bond with friends in style.
