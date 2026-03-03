MHS PTA | Silent Auction Trivia Night

Hosted by
Starting bid
Calling all hockey fans!! Enjoy watching one of the upcoming game from the FRONT ROW:
Tuesday, April 8 (4/8) against Boston Bruins or
Friday, April 11 (4/11) against Pittsburgh Penguins
Package includes two (2) front row (glass) tickets, parking, access to the Prudential Lounge, food and non-alcoholic drinks. VALUE: $1,000.
Donated by Rick Muller
Starting bid
After 18 years, this is worth it right?! SENIOR PARENTS - you deserve this!! Skip the line and enjoy reserved FRONT ROW seats to this year's MHS Class of 2025 Graduation. This package includes 4 front row seats, waters, tissues, and other supplies to get you through graduation!
VALUE: Priceless!
Donated by Mr. Freeman/MHS
Starting bid
Wouldn't be amazing to be able to attend small intimate concerts close to home? Then look no further - this intimate concert subscription series is for you. Vestry Concerts is a private membership based concert series here in Montclair, NJ where membership provides you access to a set number of concerts, comedy shows and other events. Please note this membership is for one (1) person for one year and is non-transferable.
VALUE: $1,200
Donated by David Genova/Vestry Concerts
Starting bid
Sophomore/Junior parents! Is the thought of college stressing YOU and your student out?! Then this auction item is for you! Bid on five college consulting sessions with Kate and get a jump on college preparations. https://www.camboreducational.com
VALUE: $1,000
Donated by Kate Cambor / Cambor Educational Services
Starting bid
Enjoy a day with three (3) friends or family members at the Essex County Country Club! This package includes 4 pool passes which includes drinks, food and a gift basket with towels and sun accessories to ensure your have a fabulous day by the pool!
VALUE: $250
Donated by the Denunzio Family
Starting bid
This nervous system regulation workshop (for up to 20 people) is an experiential practice that utilizes breath work, movement and sound. The session is 60 minutes. Dr. Taylor is part of the Mind Body Therapy Collective.
https://www.sacredjourneystherapy.com
VALUE: $650
Donated by Dr. Danielle Taylor
Starting bid
This auction item includes two (2) private Reiki healing sessions and one Reiki circle. Reiki is a gentle healing technique that promotes balance and enhances the body's natural ability to heal itself. It works on a deep level to connect individuals with their inner peace. Jodi's goal is to support clients on their unique journeys. You can learn more at Jodifaithholmes.com. Jodi Holmes is part of the Mind Body Therapy Collective.
VALUE: $367
Donated by Jodi Holmes
Starting bid
What a treat! Enjoy an evening out at DeNovo Montclair with this $300 gift card! DeNovo is styled after the family-oriented casual pubs of Europe an offer a delicious menu that includes house-made breads, small plates, charcuterie, flatbreads, salads, burgers, house-made pastas, entrées and late-night bar bites. https://www.denovoeuropeanpub.com
VALUE: $300
Donated by Rick Muller
Starting bid
Jorge Aguirre is a Montclair dad, author, and TV animation writer and he will offer a one (1) hour writing class with your kids and their friends in person (either at your house, backyard or on Zoom - your choice). Jorge can tailor the class based on age and interest of your students. https://www.writerjorge.com
VALUE: PRICELESS!
Donated by Jorge Aguirre
Starting bid
Starting bid
Looking to kick-start your healthy mindset and get stronger but need a supportive instructor? Then Caitlyn Cade Pilates is what you need! This auction item includes one private session with Caitlyn to restart your pilates exercise routine. Caitlyn's teaching style is warm, encouraging, supportive, and she (lovingly) push my clients when the exercises are challenging. https://www.caitlyncade.com
VALUE: $110
Donated by Caitlyn Cade
Starting bid
This item is a gift certificate for one month of unlimited fitness classes at Xperience Studio. Xperience Studio offers diverse, fun, and engaging classes! We offer a balanced and dynamic fitness experience through Cardio, Strength and Functional Training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Pilates, Yoga, and fun rotating pop-up classes. https://www.xperiencestudionj.com
VALUE: $199
Donated by The Xperience Studio
Starting bid
Our favorite comic book store's favorite items! This basket contains 3 graphic novels, 3 comic book mystery packs,
3 Funko POP Vinyls and 1 Deadpool Dumpster Fire figure plus one (1) $15 East Side Mags gift card. https://www.eastsidemags.com
VALUE: $170
Donated by East Side Magazines
Starting bid
Why do the kids get to have all of the fun? Bring home your own Playstation PS5! Experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback1, adaptive triggers1 and 3D Audio1.
VALUE: $450
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps5/
Donated by Rick Muller
Starting bid
We just saved you a step! Bid on this package from Haus of Hilights for your junior or senior to be set for prom! This auction package includes wash, blowout, curls, and makeup application. https://www.hausofhilights.com, Expires June 19, 2025
VALUE: $179
Donated by Haus of Hilights
Starting bid
Take your love of movies and film to the next level by taking home an annual membership to Montclair Film! This package include an annual Film Lover membership that includes all member benefits plus two free tickets to The Clairidge, four (4) member priced tickets at The Clairidge per visit, invitations for two (2) member only events, discounts on education classes and event rentals. https://montclairfilm.org
VALUE: $95
Donated by Montclair Film
Starting bid
Take your fitness to the next level with Guerrilla Fitness. Guerrilla Fitness offers it all - personal training with professional coaches and training, CrossFit, classes and nutritional coaches. https://www.guerrillafitness.net
VALUE: $200
Donated by Guerrilla Fitness
Starting bid
Take a personal day and find your bliss with a 60 minute massage and 30 min infrared sauna session at Rose Gold Wellness. Massage therapy is s a vital tool for managing stress, reducing anxiety, and restoring balance to both body and mind. Our skilled massage therapists specialize in techniques designed to help you regulate your nervous system and navigate your personal journey towards optimal health and wellness. https://rosegoldwellness.com
VALUE: $190
Donated by Rose Gold Wellness
Starting bid
Studio B Wellness is a center where we marry the mind and body to create strength and peace from within. This package includes one private pilates session, a Studio B t-shirt and water bottle. https://studiobwellness.net/services/Pilates
VALUE: $110
Donated by Studio B Wellness
Starting bid
A wonderful opportunity to try psychotherapy or to take the edge off of a current challenge by setting time aside just for you. This item includes one (1) adult individual psychotherapy session (45 minutes) with Kate Price Segedy, LCSW, MA. A psychotherapeutic session designed as an introduction to therapy and/or to address a current struggle or concern in a contained manner. Kate has been in practice for over 16 years. https://katepricesegedy.com, Kate Segedy is part of the Mind Body Therapy Collective.
VALUE: $300
Donated by Mind Body Therapy Collective
Starting bid
We all love our coffee here in Montclair, so MHS PTA is giving you full coffee coverage, whether you are uptown, in the South End or anywhere in between! Enjoy six (6) $25 gift certificates to Paper Plane, Java Love, Sankofa Cafe, Matterello Bakery, Local, and Marcel to keep you going through the end of the school year and refuel your jets (or your kids!).
VALUE: $150
Donated by MHS PTA
Starting bid
Indivudual Gestalt psychotherapy session for neurodivergent adults, 25 + with Peter Linden from Welcome Home Healing and Mind Body Therapy Collective. https://www.welcomehomehealinglcsw.com
VALUE: $275
Donated by Peter Linden, Mind Body Therapy Collective
Starting bid
Premium limited edition vinyl pressing. Box of three 180 gram audiophile vinyl LPs. 2016 release. A REALITY TOUR was recorded November 22 and 23, 2003, in front of emotionally charged audiences at the Point Depot Dublin, Ireland.
VALUE: $125
Donated by Stella Psaroudakis
Starting bid
Starting bid
Tap into the wisdom of your body through this somatic healing session. Theresa Petterson-Chu will guide you to listen to messages of your body for self care, healing and deep well being. Theresa is part of the Mind Body Therapy Collective. https://www.theembodiedpathwithtpc.com/
VALUE: $175
Donated by Theresa Petterson-Chu
Starting bid
Everyone loves Porta Pizza! So come back and enjoy another meal with this $100 gift card. Porta gift cards can be redeemed at all Porta locations (Asbury Park, Montclair, Jersey City) as well as Pascal & Sabine, Homesick, and Lovesick. https://www.pizzaporta.com
VALUE: $100
Donated by Porta Montclair
Starting bid
Are you or your child thinking of a career as a voice over artist? Then here is your chance to find out! Brian Cade is a professional voice over actor and coach with over 20 years experience in the field with expertise in commercials, promos, narration, video games and audiobooks. Brian will provide an hour private session tailored to your experience and skill set.
VALUE: $75
Donated by Brian Cade
Starting bid
Enjoy one of our exceptional 8-week pottery sessions, which are offered throughout the year. Some things to look forward to during your session with us:
24/7 Member Access: Enjoy round-the-clock access to our fully equipped studio.
Weekly Instruction: Receive 2.5 hours of expert instruction once a week for 8 weeks.
Materials Included: Each participant gets 25 lbs of clay, and all necessary tools are provided.
Firing Fee Credit: First-time participants receive a $25 credit towards firing fees.
Creative Community: Become part of our incredible, supportive, and vibrant creative community. https://mudclaystudio.com
VALUE: $495
Donated by Montclair Mud
Starting bid
Bridge Athletics provides structure to guide you along the pathway from who you are to who you want to be.
Bridge Athletics combines CrossFit methodology with amazing wellness practices and a thriving social network to build strong bodies, clear minds, and elevated spirits. Start your journey with this package of two consultations/private training sessions.http://bridgeathletics.com
VALUE: $320
Donated by Bridge Athletics
