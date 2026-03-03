MHS PTA | Silent Auction Trivia Night

Enjoy one of our exceptional 8-week pottery sessions, which are offered throughout the year. Some things to look forward to during your session with us:

24/7 Member Access: Enjoy round-the-clock access to our fully equipped studio.

Weekly Instruction: Receive 2.5 hours of expert instruction once a week for 8 weeks.

Materials Included: Each participant gets 25 lbs of clay, and all necessary tools are provided.

Firing Fee Credit: First-time participants receive a $25 credit towards firing fees.

Creative Community: Become part of our incredible, supportive, and vibrant creative community. https://mudclaystudio.com

VALUE: $495

Donated by Montclair Mud