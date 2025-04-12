Montclair May Festival 2025 Raffles

Private Wine Class for up to 20 people.
Generously donated by Total Wine & More.
Private Wine Class for up to 20 people.
Generously donated by Total Wine & More.
New England Free Jacks Tickets (valued at over $200)
$5
Voucher for 4 tickets to the two time champion New England Free Jacks for a game of your choice during the 2025 season.
Voucher for 4 tickets to the two time champion New England Free Jacks for a game of your choice during the 2025 season.
Tickets to Nickelodeon Universe (valued at $240)
$5
4 complimentary passes to Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream, the biggest indoor amusement park in the Western Hemisphere!
4 complimentary passes to Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream, the biggest indoor amusement park in the Western Hemisphere!
New Hampshire Adventure Package (over $1800 value)
$5
2 nights in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Sleeps 6 single family house 7 minutes from Storyland (Sun - Fri, non-holidays) - 2 Admission Passes to Santa's Village - 2 Passes to Clark's Trading Post - 4 Rounds of Mini Golf at Chuckster's Family Fun Park - 4 Admission Passes to Squam Lake Science Museum - 2 Passes to Living Shores Aquarium
2 nights in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Sleeps 6 single family house 7 minutes from Storyland (Sun - Fri, non-holidays) - 2 Admission Passes to Santa's Village - 2 Passes to Clark's Trading Post - 4 Rounds of Mini Golf at Chuckster's Family Fun Park - 4 Admission Passes to Squam Lake Science Museum - 2 Passes to Living Shores Aquarium
Family Fun Day Package (valued at over $650)
$5
$30 Player Cards to Ryan's Amusement
- 4 Rounds of Mini Golf at Starland Sports Complex
- $200 Gift Card to Breakout Games Woburn
- Skating and Shoe Rental for 4 people at Carousel Family Fun Center
- 2 General Admission Passes to Southwick's Zoo
- 2 hr Bowling and Shoe Rental for 6 people at Pinz
- $37 Weekday gift card to the Mendon Drive In
$30 Player Cards to Ryan's Amusement
- 4 Rounds of Mini Golf at Starland Sports Complex
- $200 Gift Card to Breakout Games Woburn
- Skating and Shoe Rental for 4 people at Carousel Family Fun Center
- 2 General Admission Passes to Southwick's Zoo
- 2 hr Bowling and Shoe Rental for 6 people at Pinz
- $37 Weekday gift card to the Mendon Drive In
Road Trip New England (valued over $500)
$5
Passes to Monster Mini Golf - $25 Gift Card to In the Game - 2 Passes to the Plimouth Plantation Museum - 2 VIP Passes to York's Animal Kingdom - $120 Gift Card to Create a Splash - $37 Weekday Gift Card to Mendon Drive In - Passes to the USS Salem - $140 Gift Card to Boda Borg Amusement Center - Two passes to K-1 Racing
Passes to Monster Mini Golf - $25 Gift Card to In the Game - 2 Passes to the Plimouth Plantation Museum - 2 VIP Passes to York's Animal Kingdom - $120 Gift Card to Create a Splash - $37 Weekday Gift Card to Mendon Drive In - Passes to the USS Salem - $140 Gift Card to Boda Borg Amusement Center - Two passes to K-1 Racing
Explore Boston Package (valued over $580)
$5
2 passes to the Duck Boats - 2 Passes on Old Towne Trolley - $100 gift card to Museum of Illusions - 4 tickets to the Swan Boats - 2 general admission tickets to View Boston at the Pru - 4 passes for a tour with Charles River Boat Co. - one full day rental of canoe, kayak or paddle board from Paddle Boston
2 passes to the Duck Boats - 2 Passes on Old Towne Trolley - $100 gift card to Museum of Illusions - 4 tickets to the Swan Boats - 2 general admission tickets to View Boston at the Pru - 4 passes for a tour with Charles River Boat Co. - one full day rental of canoe, kayak or paddle board from Paddle Boston
Adventure Pack (valued over $600)
$5
4 day passes to Central Rock Gym - 1 pass to Treetop Adventures - 4 1 hr jump passes to Altitude Trampoline Park - 2 Combo passes to Wicked Waves Cape Cod - 60 min game pass for 6 people at Immersive Gamebox
4 day passes to Central Rock Gym - 1 pass to Treetop Adventures - 4 1 hr jump passes to Altitude Trampoline Park - 2 Combo passes to Wicked Waves Cape Cod - 60 min game pass for 6 people at Immersive Gamebox
Visit Connecticut Package (valued over $300)
$5
2 hr steam train and river boat excursion for 4 people from Essex Steam Train - 2 admission vouchers from Treetrail Adventures
2 hr steam train and river boat excursion for 4 people from Essex Steam Train - 2 admission vouchers from Treetrail Adventures
Brewery Tour (valued at $150)
$5
$25 gift card, t-shirt and tote bag from Break Rock Brewery - $10 gift card, bottle bag and can caddy from Treehouse Brewery - 2 4 packs of craft beer - two pilsner beer glasses
$25 gift card, t-shirt and tote bag from Break Rock Brewery - $10 gift card, bottle bag and can caddy from Treehouse Brewery - 2 4 packs of craft beer - two pilsner beer glasses
Summer Time Fun Package (over $600 value)
$5
One week of your choice to the Norfolk Sheriff Youth Leadership Camp - $50 gift card to In Sync Dance Studio - $200 gift card to Breakout Games Woburn - 3 Climbing passes to the Adventure Park at Heritage Museum
One week of your choice to the Norfolk Sheriff Youth Leadership Camp - $50 gift card to In Sync Dance Studio - $200 gift card to Breakout Games Woburn - 3 Climbing passes to the Adventure Park at Heritage Museum
Treat Yourself Package (valued over $200)
$5
One year Planet Fitness membership - $50 gift card to Healing Tree Yoga - $100 Gift Card to Kim C Salon - $45 gift card to Lisa's Nails - Starbucks Gift Card - Soft throw - candle - Body Scrub - Hair Microfiber Turbans - Spa Headband - Lotion - Soap
One year Planet Fitness membership - $50 gift card to Healing Tree Yoga - $100 Gift Card to Kim C Salon - $45 gift card to Lisa's Nails - Starbucks Gift Card - Soft throw - candle - Body Scrub - Hair Microfiber Turbans - Spa Headband - Lotion - Soap
Restaurant Package (valued over $200)
$5
$50 gift card to Brick & Beam - $25 gift card to Shake Shack - $50 gift card to Evivva Quincy - $25 gift card to Common Man Restaurants - $20 Gift card to Hancock Tavern - $20 Gift card to The China - $20 Gift card to Playa Bowl - $20 Gift Card to Rosie's Pizza
$50 gift card to Brick & Beam - $25 gift card to Shake Shack - $50 gift card to Evivva Quincy - $25 gift card to Common Man Restaurants - $20 Gift card to Hancock Tavern - $20 Gift card to The China - $20 Gift card to Playa Bowl - $20 Gift Card to Rosie's Pizza
Shopping Spree (valued at $200)
$5
$50 gift card to Stop & Shop - $25 gift card to Fruit Center Marketplace - $150 Visa gift card
$50 gift card to Stop & Shop - $25 gift card to Fruit Center Marketplace - $150 Visa gift card
Scratch Ticket Board (valued at $300)
$5
Scratch ticket board includes $200 in scratch tickets and $100 bill
Scratch ticket board includes $200 in scratch tickets and $100 bill
YMCA Household Membership (over $350 value)
$5
Three month household YMCA membership for up to 5 individuals.
Three month household YMCA membership for up to 5 individuals.
Quincy Taekwondo Package ($720 value)
$5
3 months of Taekwondo training - equiment bag - school t-shirts - taekwondo uniform - kicking target
3 months of Taekwondo training - equiment bag - school t-shirts - taekwondo uniform - kicking target
Boston Sports Themed Basket (over $300 value)
$5
4 Red Sox Tickets for May 23 (emailed to winner) - Red Sox picnic blanket - Red Sox themed games - Autographed Bruins Jake Debrusk hockey puck - Set of Bruins mini sticks - Celtics Hydrapeak water bottle and hat - Patriots coffee mug and cups
4 Red Sox Tickets for May 23 (emailed to winner) - Red Sox picnic blanket - Red Sox themed games - Autographed Bruins Jake Debrusk hockey puck - Set of Bruins mini sticks - Celtics Hydrapeak water bottle and hat - Patriots coffee mug and cups
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!