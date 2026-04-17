Montclair May Festival 2026 Raffles

Make memories in the heart of the city with this exciting "Family Day in Boston" raffle basket - packed with fun, adventure, and something for everyone! This basket includes: two complimentary weekday passes to the Boston Duck Boats, 4 sightseeing passes with the Charles River Boat Company, $100 gift card to the Museum of Illusions, 4 tickets to the Swan Boats, 2 tickets to the WNDR Museum, and 4 single ride tickets to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel.





Value: $480





Generously donated by Boston Duck Boats, Charles River Boat Company, Museum of Illusions, Boston Swan Boats, WNDR Museum and Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel.