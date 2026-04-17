Montclair May Festival 2026 Raffles

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Grab your friends and get ready to sip, swirl, and laugh! This private wine class for up to 20 people is the perfect mix of education and entertainment!
Value: $600
Generously donated by Total Wine & More
A ride to any Quincy school from any Quincy residence in a Quincy police cruiser! Your child will arrive in style, escorted by a Quincy Police Officer, creating an unforgettable memory! Your child will get to choose between a current police cruiser or the newly restored old school cruiser, painted in the color scheme from the 80s.
Generously donated by the Quincy Police Department
Grab this opportunity to get a personalized State House Tour and visit to the Senator's office!
Generously donated by Senator John F. Keenan
Take the stress out of party planning and bring on the fun! This birthday bash package includes: a free birthday party for up to 10 people at Paragon Carousel, $25 gift card to Oriental Trading, balloons, happy birthday banner, candles, and ribbon, and cupcake plates.
Value: $210
Generously Donated by Paragon Carousel and Oriental Trading
Level up your game with this incredible PlayStation 5 raffle basket! This bundle is a dream prize for gamers of all ages. This raffle basket includes: a PlayStation 5 and $100 PlayStation gift card.
Value: $800
Generously donated by MJordan and Daughters Construction and Fabrication
Escape to the charm and beauty of New Hampshire with this getaway package! This prize includes: $200 Visa gift card towards lodging, a gift card for admission for two to Clark's Trading Post, 3 $20 gift cards to FunSpot, 2 admission passes to Story Land, 2 $25 gift cards to the Common Man Resturant and a $75 gift card to the Muddy Moose restaurant.
Value: $605
Generously donated by Clark's Trading Post, FunSpot, Story Land, Common Man Restaurants and Muddy Moose
Take a chance and scratch your way to excitement with this fun-filled raffle prize! This Scratch Ticket Board is packed with the thrill of possibility - featuring a variety of lottery scratch tickets totaling $200 and a $100 bill.
Value: $300
Tee up the perfect day with this must-have raffle basket for golf enthusiasts! Packed with fun golf accessories and $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf in the Seaport, this basket is a hole-in-one!
Value: $260
Generously donated by Five Iron Golf
Start the day right with this delicious breakfast-themed raffle basket! This fun basket includes: $25 gift card to McKays, $25 gift card to Fratelli's, $25 Early American, $25 gift card to Abby Park, mixing bowl, pancake mix, wooden spoon, mini whisk and ground coffee!
Value: $120
Generously donated by McKay's, Fratelli's, Early American and Abby Park
Skip the cooking and treat yourself to a night off with this restaurant gift card raffle basket! This basket includes: $25 gift card to Shake Shack, $25 gift card to the 99 Restaurant, $50 gift card to Hancock Tavern, $25 gift card to Chipotle and $100 gift card to Evviva Trattoria Quincy.
Value: $225
Generously donated by Shake Shack, 99 Restaurant, Hancock Tavern, Chipotle and Evviva Trattoria Quincy
Bring the family together with this fun family adventures raffle basket - packed with activities to have tons of fun! This basket includes: 4 mini golf passes from Monster Mini Golf, 2 $15 player cards from Ryan's Amusement, 2 $25 gift cards to Webster Timber Lanes, $20 game card to Space Zero Trampoline Park, 2 gift cards for one free race and license each to K1 Racing and 4 mini golf passes to Starland Sports Complex.
Value: $275
Generously donated by Monter Mini Golf, Ryan's Amusement, Webster Timber Lanes, Space Zero Trampoline Park, Starland Sports Complex, K1 Speed Racing
This Movie Night and Creative Gifts raffle basket is the perfect blend of entertainment and imagination! This package includes: $100 gift card to Tongwood Art Studio, $100 gift card to Mel O'Drama, 4 movie passes to Patriot Cinemas, voucher for 2 tickets to any remaining production in the 25/26 season at the Huntington Theatre, markers, microwave popcorn and movie candy.
Value: $465
Generously donated by Tongwood Art Studio, Mel O'Drama, Huntington Theatre and Patriot Cinemas
Step back in time with this thoughtfully curated raffle basket - perfect for explorers, history lovers and curious minds alike. This package includes: family admission pass voucher for 2 adults and 2 kids to Old Sturbridge Village, 2 museum passes and 2 cinema tickets to Plimouth Plantation, admission for 4 people to the Discovery Museum, gift certificate for general admission for 2 adults and 2 youth to the USS Salem and Massachusetts trivia book.
Value: $345
Generously donated by Old Sturbridge Village, Plimouth Plantation, the USS Salem and the Discovery Museum
Bring the charm of coastal New England home with this Mystic, Connecticut raffle basket! This basket includes: 2 admission passes to the Mystic Aquarium, a family membership to the Mystic Seaport Museum, one full day boat rental from Paddle Boston (locations in Mystic and Boston), and a stuffed beluga whale.
Value: $340
Generously donated by Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport Museum, and Paddle Boston
Treat your taste buds to the flavors of the South Shore with this Quincy Dining raffle basket. This basket includes: 2 $50 gift cards from Little Duck Thai Restaurant, $100 gift card to Evviva Trattoria Quincy, $50 gift card to Bay Pointe Restaurant, $100 gift card to Mason's Steakhouse and $25 gift card and swag from Break Rock Brewery.
Value: $385
Generously donated by Little Duck Thai Restaurant, Evviva Trattoria Quincy, Bay Pointe Restaurant, Mason's Steakhouse and Break Rock Brewery
Delight the animal lover in your life with this fun-filled "Wild Adventures" raffle basket - packed with experiences to bring you face-to-face with amazing creatures. This basket includes: family pass for a visit to the Buttonwood Zoo, two admission passes to Southwick's Zoo, 4 passes for the live animal exhibit trail at Squam Lake Science Museum, $35 gift card to the Butterfly Place, stuffed animal and animal book.
Value: $270
Generously donated by Buttonwood Zoo, Southwick's Zoo, Squam Lake Science Museum and the Butterfly Place
Make memories in the heart of the city with this exciting "Family Day in Boston" raffle basket - packed with fun, adventure, and something for everyone! This basket includes: two complimentary weekday passes to the Boston Duck Boats, 4 sightseeing passes with the Charles River Boat Company, $100 gift card to the Museum of Illusions, 4 tickets to the Swan Boats, 2 tickets to the WNDR Museum, and 4 single ride tickets to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel.
Value: $480
Generously donated by Boston Duck Boats, Charles River Boat Company, Museum of Illusions, Boston Swan Boats, WNDR Museum and Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel.
Level up your next outing with this high-energy Game Night Adventure raffle basket - perfect for puzzle lovers, gamers, and thrill seekers alike! This raffles basket includes: $150 gift card to Boda Borg Boston, $200 gift card to Breakout (Woburn), board game, playing cards and puzzle cube.
Value: $375
Generously donated by Boda Borg Boston and Breakout (Woburn)
Dive into fun and discovery with this exciting raffle basket that blends adventure and history! This basket includes: two admission passes to the Adventure Park at the Heritage Museum, gift certificate for general admission for 2 adults and 2 youth to the USS Salem, 2 all day passes to Water Wizz,, two towels, sunscreen and swim goggles.
Value: $255
Generously donated by the Heritage Museum, USS Salem and Water Wizz
Step into the excitement of the game with this one-of-a-kind Sports Museum raffle basket! This basket includes: a VIP tour for up to 10 people of the Sports Museum at the TD Garden, an autographed Bruins puck and Bruins swag basket.
Value: $500
Generously donated by the Sports Museum at TD Garden
Enjoy a well-deserved break with this Parent Night Out raffle basket! This basket includes: $100 gift certificate to American Flatbread for some bowling and flatbreads, two general admission tickets to the View Boston, 2 Dry Run tickets from Boston Crawling, 4 complimentary tickets and two small popcorns to Coolidge Corner Theatre and $25 Uber gift card.
Value: $370
Generously donated by American Flatbread, View Boston, Boston Crawling and Coolidge Corner Theatre
Discover the charm, history and beauty of New England with this thoughtfully curated experience basket! This basket includes: two combo passes to Adventureland (RI), 4 rounds of mini golf at Chuckster's Family Fun Park, pass for 4 people to a 2.5 hr steam train excursion with Essex Steam Train, family 6-pack of admission passes to the Salem Witch Museum, 4 general admission passes to the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill and 2 VIP zoo passes to York's Wild Animal Kingdom
Value: $530
Generously donated by Adventureland, Chuckster's Family Fun Park, Essex Steam Train, Salem Witch Museum, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill and York's Wild Animal Kingdom
Recharge your body and refresh your mind with this all-in-one self-care and fitness basket! This basket includes: 4 day passes to Central Rock Gym, 30 day Elite membership to Fitness Unlimited, 8 $10 gift certificates and $15 gift certificate towards a massage from Kimarie Hair Salon, ear buds, satin pillowcase, body lotion, smokey eye shadow kit, lavendar bath set and makeup bag.
Value: $380
Generously donated by Kathryn Hubley, Central Rock Gym, Kimarie Hair Salon and Fitness Unlimited
Treat yourself to the perfect mix of style and sparkle with this shopping and car care bundle! This basket includes: $100 gift card to Cardi's Furniture, $80 in gift cards to the Fruit Center Marketplace, 10 platinum single wash passes to Prestige Car Wash, $25 gift card to Stop & Shop, reusable shopping bags and car care accessories.
Value: $415
Generously donated by Cardi's Furniture, Fruit Center Marketplace, Stop & Shop and Prestige Car Wash
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable day of sports and history! This basket includes: one adult and one youth pass to the Basketball Hall of Fame, family four pack of passes to the Patriots Hall of Fame, 4 reserved tickets for the Worcester Red Sox, and Patriots and Celtics swag.
Value: $240
Generously donated by the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Patriots Hall of Fame and the Worcester Red Sox
Get ready to cheer on the Boston Red Sox in true fan style! This basket includes: 4 Red Sox Tickets to a game of your choice (excluding Yankees) with parking included, $10 gift card, 2 glasses, bottle bag and 2 can caddies from Treehouse Brewery, and Red Sox swag.
Value: $320
Generousy donated by LAZ parking and Treehouse Brewery
Get ready to jump, climb, and soar with this high energy adventure basket! This basket includes: 5 one hour jump passes to Launch Trampoline Park, 4 two hour gamplay codes to Level 99, one ticket to Treetop Adventures, and a day pass with gear to Rock Spot Climbing.
Value: $390
Generously donated by Launch Trampoline Park, Level 99, Treetop Adventures and Rock Spot Climbing
Indulge your sweet tooth with this deliciously fun ice cream-themed basket! This basket includes: 25 coupons for a free kiddie sized ice cream at J.P. Licks, $50 gift card to Stop & Shop, cute ice cream bowls and toppings.
Value: $190
Generously donated by J.P. Licks and Stop & Shop
Kick your confidence into high gear! This raffle basket includes 3 months of taekwondo lessons including a uniform with Quincy Taekwondo.
Value: $570
Generously donated by Quincy Taekwondo
Bring the whole family together with the gift of a YMCA membership! This basket includes a 3 month household membership to the South Shore YMCA.
Value: $519
Generously donated by South Shore YMCA
Treat yourself to a delicious adventure with this Trader Joe's - themed raffle basket! This basket includes: chocolate chip dunkers, chili and lime flavored tortilla chips, peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets, meyer lemon cake mix with lemon icing, milk chocolate and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, blueberry cereal bars, premium cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and an italian tomato pasta sauce trio.
Value: $55
Generously donated by Trader Joe's
This prize gives you two front row seats to the Montclair Spring concert, featuring grades 3, 4, and 5.
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