Genesis Connection Ltd

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Genesis Connection Ltd

About this event

Monte Vista Cinco de Mayo 2026

Adams St

Monte Vista, CO 81144, USA

10x10 Retail Vendor Space
$35

10x10 Retail Vendor Space

No electricity provided

10x10 Non-Profit Vendor Space
$30

10x10 Space for registered Non-Profit or Government Entity

No electricity provided

10x20 Retail Vendor Space
$50

10x20 Retail Vendor Space

No electricity provided

10x20 Non-Profit Vendor Space
$45

10x20 Space for registered Non-Profit or Government Entity

No electricity provided

Food or Beverage Vendor or Truck
$50

Food Truck, Food or Beverage

Service Vendor

No electricity provided

Vehicle Show Fee
$25

Car, Truck, Motorcycle Registration Fee

No electricity provided

Add a donation for Genesis Connection Ltd

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