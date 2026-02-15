Monte Vista Cinco de Mayo 2026

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About this event
10x10 Retail Vendor Space
No electricity provided
10x10 Space for registered Non-Profit or Government Entity
No electricity provided
10x20 Retail Vendor Space
No electricity provided
10x20 Space for registered Non-Profit or Government Entity
No electricity provided
Food Truck, Food or Beverage
Service Vendor
No electricity provided
Car, Truck, Motorcycle Registration Fee
No electricity provided
$
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