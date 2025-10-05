Monterey Park Chamber of Commerce Membership

Individual
$100

For individuals who want to participate in and support the Chamber’s programs, events, and community initiatives.


*Zeffy may prompt you to add an extra contribution to support their platform. While this can help them offset processing costs, it is entirely optional — you can adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

Small Business
$250

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees


Partner
$500

Businesses with 10 or more employees


Corporate
$1,000

Businesses with 50 or more employees, or utility companies


Premier Sponsor
$2,500

Any corporation, individual, or entity interested in sponsoring and receiving the Chamber’s full enhanced benefits.


Elite Sponsor
$5,000

Open to any individual or entity interested in sponsoring and receiving the Chamber’s exclusive VIP benefits.


Non-Profit
$150

For clubs, community-based organizations (CBOs), houses of worship, and schools looking to engage with and support the Chamber’s mission.


Government
$300

Government related agencies


Students and Military
$75

With valid student & military ID


