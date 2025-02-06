Montessori in Bloom 2025

The Morris | 411 N. 6th Street | Clarksburg

WV

Individual Ticket
$100
Purchase of one event ticket. (Must be 21+ to attend.) Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets.
Table of 8
$725
groupTicketCaption
Purchase of one table, which includes 8 individual event tickets. (Must be 21+ to attend.) Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets per person at the table. *No person will receive more than 2 drink tickets, regardless of table fullness.
Sponsor a Teacher
$100
Purchase an additional ticket(s) and allow our staff members to attend the gala at no cost.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing