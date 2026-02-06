Montessori in Bloom 2026

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About this event
Purchase an additional ticket(s) and allow our staff members to attend the gala at no cost.
Purchase of one event ticket. (Must be 21+ to attend.)
Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets.
Purchase of one table, which includes 8 individual event tickets. (Must be 21+ to attend.)
Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets per person at the table.
*No person will receive more than 2 drink tickets, regardless of table fullness.
$
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