The Clarksburg Children's House, Inc.

Hosted by

The Clarksburg Children's House, Inc.

About this event

Montessori in Bloom 2026

The Morris | 411 N. 6th Street | Clarksburg

WV

Sponsor a Teacher
$100

Purchase an additional ticket(s) and allow our staff members to attend the gala at no cost.

Individual Ticket
$100

Purchase of one event ticket. (Must be 21+ to attend.)

Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets.

Table of 8
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase of one table, which includes 8 individual event tickets. (Must be 21+ to attend.)

Each guest receives complimentary glass of champagne upon check-in, and two additional drink tickets per person at the table.

*No person will receive more than 2 drink tickets, regardless of table fullness.

Add a donation for The Clarksburg Children's House, Inc.

$

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