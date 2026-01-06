Montessori Masquerade

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About this event
Includes event entry, a complimentary glass of champagne, one bar ticket and dinner for one guest.
Includes event entry, dinner, a complimentary glass of champagne, and bar tickets for two.
Includes event entry, dinner, a complimentary glass of champagne, one bar ticket, plus entry into the poker tournament for one guest.
Shine together with friends at this exclusive Masquerade Gala table. Perfect for supporters who sparkle and love to celebrate Montessori! Table includes eight seats, two bottles of wine, eight complimentary glasses of champagne, and eight bar tickets.
$
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