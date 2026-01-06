Children's House Montessori School

Hosted by

Children's House Montessori School

About this event

Montessori Masquerade

2 Fairway Dr

Whitefish, MT 59937, USA

🎭 Mask & Mingle
$100

Includes event entry, a complimentary glass of champagne, one bar ticket and dinner for one guest.

💫 Enchanted Duo
$200

Includes event entry, dinner, a complimentary glass of champagne, and bar tickets for two.

♠️ Deal Me In
$200

Includes event entry, dinner, a complimentary glass of champagne, one bar ticket, plus entry into the poker tournament for one guest.

🎭 Hidden Gems Table
$1,000

Shine together with friends at this exclusive Masquerade Gala table. Perfect for supporters who sparkle and love to celebrate Montessori! Table includes eight seats, two bottles of wine, eight complimentary glasses of champagne, and eight bar tickets.


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