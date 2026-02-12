Montessori Masquerade Admission & Sponsorship

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About this event
Admission for one includes access to the event, dining, drinks, dancing, silent auction, and the evening's bespoke games and entertainment.
Global Stewards of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for four with reserved seating and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade
Joyful Sponsors of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for two and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade
Practical Patrons of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for two and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade
MSA Friends & Family of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for one and recognition on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!