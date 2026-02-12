Montessori School of Anderson

Hosted by

Montessori School of Anderson

About this event

Montessori Masquerade Admission & Sponsorship

210 S Main St

Anderson, SC 29624, USA

General Admission
$75

Admission for one includes access to the event, dining, drinks, dancing, silent auction, and the evening's bespoke games and entertainment.

Global Stewards
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Global Stewards of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for four with reserved seating and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade

Joyful Sponsors
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Joyful Sponsors of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for two and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade

Practical Patrons
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Practical Patrons of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for two and more which can be found on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade

MSA Friends and Family
$250

MSA Friends & Family of the Montessori Masquerade receive admission for one and recognition on our website: https://bit.ly/MontessoriMasquerade

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