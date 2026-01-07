Montessori School Of Cheyenne's Silent Auction 2026

Bring beauty and function together with this stunning handcrafted laundry basket storage rack. Made from solid pine, this piece showcases the warmth, durability, and timeless appeal of real wood craftsmanship. Its clean lines and natural finish make it a versatile addition to any home — whether in a laundry room, bedroom, or bathroom.

Sturdy, practical, and thoughtfully designed, it offers stylish organization while elevating the look of your space. With generous dimensions (28” deep x 20” wide x 45.25” tall), it’s as functional as it is beautiful.

A perfect blend of craftsmanship and everyday usefulness — this is a piece you’ll enjoy for years to come!





Donated By: Honest Hammers