Montessori School Of Cheyenne's Silent Auction 2026

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Packed with adventure essentials, this Wyolotto “Just Maybe” bag is filled with cozy and practical goodies perfect for the outdoors. Inside you’ll find lottery coupons, blanket, hat, and more—everything you need for your next Wyoming outing. Whether you’re camping, traveling, or just enjoying a cool evening, this bundle has you covered!
Donated By: WyoLotto
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Bring beauty and function together with this stunning handcrafted laundry basket storage rack. Made from solid pine, this piece showcases the warmth, durability, and timeless appeal of real wood craftsmanship. Its clean lines and natural finish make it a versatile addition to any home — whether in a laundry room, bedroom, or bathroom.
Sturdy, practical, and thoughtfully designed, it offers stylish organization while elevating the look of your space. With generous dimensions (28” deep x 20” wide x 45.25” tall), it’s as functional as it is beautiful.
A perfect blend of craftsmanship and everyday usefulness — this is a piece you’ll enjoy for years to come!
Donated By: Honest Hammers
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Keep creativity organized in style with this beautifully handcrafted toy and craft storage rack. Designed with both function and charm in mind, this solid wood piece offers a sturdy, attractive solution for keeping playrooms, classrooms, or bedrooms tidy.
With generous dimensions (18.75” deep x 25” wide x 37.75” tall), it provides ample space for bins, baskets, art supplies, and favorite toys — all within easy reach. Its clean lines and timeless design make it a piece that grows with your child and complements any space.
Practical, durable, and thoughtfully made, this rack helps create an environment where imagination can flourish — without the clutter.
Donated By: Honest Hammers
Starting bid
Transform your garage or storage space with this impressive, handcrafted tote storage rack. Built from solid wood and designed for strength and durability, this piece offers a dependable and organized solution for larger storage needs.
Measuring 31” deep x 69.25” wide x 45.25” tall, 400lb capacity, it provides substantial space for storage totes, seasonal décor, tools, and more — keeping everything neatly arranged and easily accessible.
Strong, practical, and built to last, this rack brings order to busy spaces while showcasing the beauty and reliability of quality craftsmanship. A smart investment for anyone who values both function and durability.
Donated By: Honest Hammers
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Enjoy a complimentary lunch at The Albany Restaurant, Bar & Liquor Mart, a Cheyenne favorite since 1942. Treat yourself to great food and a classic local dining experience at this historic downtown spot. Perfect for a casual lunch outing!
Donated By: The Albany
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Enjoy a refined tasting experience with this beautifully curated set featuring bottles of Berry & Barb and Tart Lemon from The Chronicle, paired with four elegant tasting glasses. Two of the four glasses are especially unique—crafted in a small town in Scotland known for its rich glassmaking tradition. A perfect set for hosting tastings, sharing with friends, or savoring a special pour in style.
Donated By: Chronicles Distilling
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Enjoy a full year of play, exploration, and hands-on learning with a Family Membership to the Cheyenne Children’s Museum! This membership gives your family unlimited opportunities to explore interactive exhibits, spark creativity, and make lasting memories together. A perfect experience for curious kids and families who love to learn through play.
Donated By: Cheyenne Children's Museum
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"This certificate includes an Acuscope Animal Recovery & Mobility Series, a three-day consecutive therapy package for one horse or dog, valued at $225. This specialized microcurrent therapy supports performance, recovery, pain management, and mobility challenges. The Electro-Acuscope and Myopulse are FDA-approved instruments shown to help accelerate the body’s recovery rate by up to 50 percent. Treatments help reduce inflammation, relieve muscle tension, improve range of motion, increase ATP production, and optimize overall comfort and performance. Each session is customized to the individual animal’s needs following assessment."
Donated By: Infinity Animal Therapy
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Elevate your wine experience with this elegant wine accessory set and gift certificate from Wagonhound Wine Co. This beautifully crafted wooden box includes a professional corkscrew opener, foil cutter, pourer, stopper, and drip ring—everything needed for the perfect pour.
Also included is a gift certificate for one bottle of wine from Wagonhound Wine Co., making this the perfect package for any wine enthusiast or a lovely addition to your next gathering. Cheers!
Donated By: Wagonhound
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Enjoy an unforgettable evening with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra! This package includes two tickets to “Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue” on April 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Experience a powerful night of music featuring patriotic favorites and classical masterpieces performed live. A perfect outing for music lovers or a special night out!
Donated By: Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
Starting bid
Enjoy a creative night together with this fun Couples Paint Night basket! It includes The Couples Painting Game, canvases, brushes, painting supplies, and a mini easel—everything you need for a relaxing and laughter-filled date night. Sweet treats and a candle complete the experience for the perfect cozy evening of art and connection.
Donated By: BCBSWY
Starting bid
Beautiful handcrafted turquoise and sterling silver necklace with matching earrings, paired with a charming, hammered copper ring dish. A timeless, Western-inspired set that adds the perfect pop of color and artisan elegance to any collection.
Donated By: Trudy Eisele
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new set! This gift card is valid for one full nail set (a $70–$100 value) with @TheManeChain. Choose from builder gel with nail art, gel-X with nail art, or an acrylic set with nail art. Appointment must be booked within 30 days of winning. Perfect for a little self-care or glam for a special event!
Donated By: Chayne Quiroga
Starting bid
Enjoy a day on the greens with two rounds of golf at Cheyenne Country Club. Take in the beautiful course, fresh air, and a relaxing round (or two) at one of Cheyenne’s premier golf destinations. Perfect for a fun outing with a friend or fellow golf enthusiast!
Donated By: Cheyenne Country Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of Wyoming with this Pine Bluffs Distilling gift set! This package includes a bottle of Pine Bluffs Straight Rye Whiskey paired with a stylish Pine Bluffs Distilling hat. Perfect for whiskey lovers or anyone who enjoys supporting local craftsmanship, this set brings together bold flavor and classic style in one unique bundle. Cheers to good whiskey and great Wyoming pride!
Donated By: Pine Bluffs Distilling
Starting bid
Take care of your vehicle with this Oil Service Gift Certificate redeemable at Brakes Plus in Cheyenne. Good for a conventional or synthetic oil change, with a service value up to $79.99.
A practical and thoughtful item everyone can use—perfect for busy families, commuters, or anyone who loves keeping their car in top shape!
Donated By: Brakes Plus
Starting bid
Enjoy two drop-in yoga classes at Presenzza! This punch card is good for Vinyasa or Yin yoga classes—perfect for building strength, improving flexibility, and finding your calm. Whether you’re new to yoga or a seasoned yogi, this is a wonderful opportunity to relax, recharge, and reconnect.
Donated By: Presenzza
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with this family pass to Ice & Events, operated by the City of Cheyenne! Good for up to four people, this pass includes your choice of mini golf, skating, or 15 minutes of laser tag.
Expires 12/1/26. A perfect experience for a family date night or weekend adventure while supporting Montessori School of Cheyenne!
Donated By: Cheyenne Ice & Events
Starting bid
A charming gourmet treat! This reusable market tote from Pairings CnC is filled with delicious delights perfect for snacking or gifting. Inside you’ll find vanilla infused olive oil, Lady Joseph lemon curd biscuits, lemon sweet olive oil tortas, and Scrub Eaze for easy kitchen cleanup. A fun mix of sweet, citrusy flavors and practical goodies all wrapped in a stylish tote.
Donated By: Chalk and Cheese (Laramie, WY)
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with five bags of handcrafted caramels from Fallon’s Baked Goods. These soft, buttery treats are individually wrapped and perfect for sharing… or keeping all to yourself! A deliciously simple indulgence that’s sure to delight any caramel lover.
Donated By: Fallon's Baked Goods
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