Monteverdi Master Chorale Inc

Offered by

Monteverdi Master Chorale Inc

About this shop

Monteverdi Chorale Giving Tree

🧑‍🎓 Student Admissions
$10

Support free or reduced-price concert admission for students, helping young people experience live choral music and the arts.

🧓 Senior Admissions
$20

Help make concerts accessible for seniors by supporting reduced-price or complimentary admission for older members of our community.

🎼 New Sheet Music
$30

Support the purchase of new choral repertoire for the Monteverdi Chorale. This contribution helps us expand our library and bring fresh and inspiring music to our singers and audiences. New sheet music for the full Chorale typically cost $500.

🎵 Singer Dues
$50

This gift helps cover membership dues for singers with financial need, ensuring that every voice can participate in the music we create.

🎹 1 Hour of Pianist Time
$100

Support one hour of rehearsal or performance time with our pianist, an essential part of preparing and presenting our concerts.

🎻 Instrumentalist for a Concert
$250

Support professional instrumentalists who collaborate with the Monteverdi Chorale to enrich our performances. This contribution helps cover the cost of a skilled musician whose artistry adds depth, color, and vitality to our concert programs.

🎤 Vocal Soloist for Concerts
$300

Help support a professional vocal soloist who enhance our performances and bring special artistry to our concert programs.

📄 Concert Program Printing
$500

Support the design and printing of concert programs that guide audiences through each performance and recognize our artists and supporters.

🌅 The Fall Concert Sound
$1,000

Supports the organist and sheet music for our fall concert. This ornament provides the musical foundation of the season’s opening performances, enriching the choral sound with depth, color, and resonance. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.

🎭 Cabaret Night Combo
$1,500

Supports the full instrumental combo and music for Cabaret. An energetic, stylish gift that pairs beautifully with the Cabaret concert itself, helping set the tone for the season ahead. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.

🕊️ Chamber Choral in Concert
$2,000

Supports the orchestra and music for the Monteverdi Chamber Choral concert. An elegant and focused gift that brings clarity, intimacy, and richness to this distinctive performance. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.

✍️ Commission a New Work
$2,500

Help fund the creation of a new choral work, supporting living composers and contributing to the future of choral music.

🌟 The 40th Anniversary Spring Concert
$6,100

Supports a newly commissioned work, instrumentalists, and music for our Spring Concert. This gift celebrates Monteverdi’s legacy while investing in its future—making new music possible in honor of our 40th season. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.

✨ A Holiday Concert in Full Color
$8,000

Supports the full orchestra, soloists, and music for our Holiday concert. A signature gift that brings Monteverdi’s most beloved concert to life with warmth, brilliance, and festive splendor. This ornament is especially well suited for a shared gift.

Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.

Unassigned
$415

total cash donations not assigned to specific purpose during Cabaret 26

Add a donation for Monteverdi Master Chorale Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!