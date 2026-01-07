Monteverdi Chorale Giving Tree

About this shop
Support free or reduced-price concert admission for students, helping young people experience live choral music and the arts.
Help make concerts accessible for seniors by supporting reduced-price or complimentary admission for older members of our community.
Support the purchase of new choral repertoire for the Monteverdi Chorale. This contribution helps us expand our library and bring fresh and inspiring music to our singers and audiences. New sheet music for the full Chorale typically cost $500.
This gift helps cover membership dues for singers with financial need, ensuring that every voice can participate in the music we create.
Support one hour of rehearsal or performance time with our pianist, an essential part of preparing and presenting our concerts.
Support professional instrumentalists who collaborate with the Monteverdi Chorale to enrich our performances. This contribution helps cover the cost of a skilled musician whose artistry adds depth, color, and vitality to our concert programs.
Help support a professional vocal soloist who enhance our performances and bring special artistry to our concert programs.
Support the design and printing of concert programs that guide audiences through each performance and recognize our artists and supporters.
Supports the organist and sheet music for our fall concert. This ornament provides the musical foundation of the season’s opening performances, enriching the choral sound with depth, color, and resonance. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.
Supports the full instrumental combo and music for Cabaret. An energetic, stylish gift that pairs beautifully with the Cabaret concert itself, helping set the tone for the season ahead. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.
Supports the orchestra and music for the Monteverdi Chamber Choral concert. An elegant and focused gift that brings clarity, intimacy, and richness to this distinctive performance. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.
Help fund the creation of a new choral work, supporting living composers and contributing to the future of choral music.
Supports a newly commissioned work, instrumentalists, and music for our Spring Concert. This gift celebrates Monteverdi’s legacy while investing in its future—making new music possible in honor of our 40th season. Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.
Supports the full orchestra, soloists, and music for our Holiday concert. A signature gift that brings Monteverdi’s most beloved concert to life with warmth, brilliance, and festive splendor. This ornament is especially well suited for a shared gift.
Consider making a joint donation with friends, family, or coworkers. This gift can be recognized as a named sponsorship in our concert program.
total cash donations not assigned to specific purpose during Cabaret 26
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!