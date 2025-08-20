Give Raleigh - Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Talk about priceless. You won't want to let this treasure get away. Yes, this guitar is signed by Taylor Swift. Yes, we have the Certificate of Authenticity. When you place the big, winning bid, you might be saying, "Look What You Made Me Do!' But we'll just tell you to "Shake It Off" and enjoy. This guitar was donated by our Executive Director, Mary-Ann Baldwin, who won it at a charity auction. Now you can be a Swiftie and do what Taylor does -- give back and assist those who need a helping hand!
Value: Priceless
Enjoy a "Staycation" at the Long Leaf, a fabulous mid-century modern hotel located in downtown Raleigh. You'll also receive a gift certificate for dinner right across the street at Mulino's Italian Kitchen & Bar, one of the city's top ranked restaurants. Great food and a good night's sleep!
Total Value: $250
Two-Night Stay at an Atlantic Beach House
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a two-night stay at a beautiful Atlantic Beach house. Perfect for a coastal escape with family or friends.
Total Value: $950
Cooper Tacia is offering its suite to one lucky winner, providing up to 16 tickets, three VIP parking passes, and food and beverages. You'll have a choice between the Canes vs. Leafs on December 4 or the Canes vs. Rangers December 29. It will be a great experience for you, your family and your friends. #GOCANES
Value: $3,350
Who can forget the TV show, the Dukes of Hazzard? This action-packed comedy aired on TV from 1979 to 1985, featuring the Duke family (cousins Bo, Luke and Daisy and Uncle Jesse) and their efforts to expose the corrupt Boss Hogg and Sheriff Coltrane. Now you get to relive the show's 179 episodes with this unique tee shirt signed by the crew. Bring back the memories!
Value: Priceless
Tyler Heilekson had a vision for his new restaurant. Madre is slang for mom and the restaurant pays tribute to his mom and to motherly hospitality. If you're looking for great tapas to share, wine choices and specialty cocktails, you've come to the right place. The restaurant has been wildly popular since it's opening in Smoky Hollow.
Value: $100
This Wake Forest golf course is inspirational and beautifully designed by famed golfer Tom Fazio. You'll enjoy a round of golf for four people (golf cart fees not included). The certificate may be used Tuesday through Thursday after 11 am. Added bonus: the course recently went through a complete bunker renovation, bringing new life and vibrancy.
Value: $600
Join the NC State Wolfpack faithful and cheer them on against their arch rival, the UNC Tarheels, on November 29 at Carter-Finley Stadium. This package includes two tickets to the game, two pre-game sideline passes and a football signed by the 2025 team. Not only will you experience the excitement of college athletics, but you'll have a wonderful memory of standing on the sidelines -- and a forever gift of the signed football.
Value: $1,000 although priceless to some!
Axes & Ales offers party experience like no other around the triangle. It is ultimately the goal of the company to bring out the firefighter in everyone. Whether you’re having a beer with friends during a pub crawl or bachelor/bachelorette party and also kid friendly for birthday parties, you can ride the fire truck like the professional’s in a fun and safe environment. We intent to make this BIG RED FIRE ENGINE experience last a lifetime. Axes & Ales is more versatile than other mobile pubs.
Value: $300
NCS was the first state-supported symphony orchestra in the country. Its music education program serves thousands of students state-wide. And while the Symphony is known for performing classical music, it also plays a number of genres and types of music. You'll get to enjoy four tickets to a Classical/Pops Concert of your choice during the 2025-2026 season at the acclaimed Meymandi Concert Hall in the Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center in downtown Raleigh.
Value: $280.00
Hair pin curves. High-speed straights. Winding turns. Speeds up to 45 mph. RushHour Karting isn't your typical Go Kart experience. You'll enjoy indoor tracks and some adrenaline-pumping racing at the company's facilities in Garner or Morrisville. The facilities also feature axe throwing, rock climbing, arcade games, and food and beverages. This auction item will include four 8-minute race vouchers.
Value: $100
Celebrate the Holidays with A Christmas Carol 2025
Ira David Wood's A Christmas Carol is legendary in Raleigh. While Wood retired after 50 years of starring in the show, his son has now taken the reins. Enjoy Ira David Wood III's Opening Night performance on December 5 at 7 pm at the Martin Marietta Center, 2 East South Street, Raleigh. Four center mezzanine seats are featured in this auction item.
Value: $300
Do you get nervous when you have to speak before a crowd? Many people do. Linda Shields, the founder of Speaking with Authority, can help you build your confidence and comfort level. A member of the Cooper Charitable Foundation Advisory Board, Linda has graciously donated four, one-hour individual voice / speech coaching sessions. You won't regret working with her!
Value: $1,250
This 100 percent cotton handmade quilt will not only keep you warm but we're certain you'll want to show it off. Beautifully crafted by a skilled artisan, this queen-sized quilt consists of three layers and is held together by quilting stitches. Handmade quilts involve hours of detailed work -- from cutting fabric to piecing together patterns to sewing -- and are often viewed as expressions of love. So come on and show the love with your bid!
Value: $650
Get Ready to Play!
Raleigh Mahj is offering a private Mahjong lesson for four people. The two-hour session will cover the game's origins, rules and hands-on instructional play. They provide everything you will need for the lesson -- Mahjong tiles, rackers/pushers, National Mah Jongg League cards and mats. You'll just need to provide the location. Get ready for an evening of fun, strategy and a little friendly competition!
Value: $300
Dining at the Kanki isn't just about the food. It's also about the fun and entertainment you'll experience, sitting at tables surrounding the teppanyaki grill while your chef prepares your meal. You'll watch them chop, dice and flip your food -- and also share some laughs and fun. Chicken, steaks, shrimp, scallops, salmon, rice and veggies. There's something for everyone. This gift card is good for any of the three locations in the Triangle.
Value: $100
Enjoy a weekend stay at this two-bedroom / 2-bathroom condo on the quiet north end of Carolina Beach. You'll enjoy stunning ocean views, the sound of majestic waves, a resort-style heated swimming pool and hot tub, and an ocean / poolside balcony. The home is also located near Freeman Park, one of the only beaches in NC where you can drive your 4X4 vehicle! The park is also known for its fishing, boating, crabbing, wildlife, sand dunes, biking and hiking. Whether you're looking for a quiet getaway or active recreation, you can enjoy either at this beautifully furnished home.
Value: $1,130.00
DRFT studios is offering this lucky winner a 60-minute Scalp Facial, a specialized treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate and nourish the scalp. Located within High Tide Salon in downtown Raleigh, the facial focuses on a luxurious shampoo and head massage that will leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed. The experience will last for 60 minutes and does not include a blow-dry or style. You'll want to try out this new way to transport yourself to another world.
Value: $143
Kendra Scott is known for its design and material innovation, vibrant use of color and its commitment to giving back to the community. The North Hills store has donated these two items: Daphne Gold Drop Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl and the Dephne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace in Ivory. The earrings are scaled for the perfect look on everyone. The necklace features the company's signature oval shape on a trendy paperclip chain with a toggle closure, giving you the choice of adding color or going chic metal.
Value: $170.00
This family portrait session with Helen Gunter Photography will capture the essence of your family and preserve wonderful memories for years to come. As Heather says, "Heirloom portraits have become incredibly special to me. After having two children of my own, I've seen how quickly time goes by and how truly precious each stage is."
Value: $315
Build muscle. Enhance your endurance. Gear up your metabolism. Improve bone density. Through coaching, programming and technology, Body Fit Training will get you in shape. Located in downtown Raleigh at Seaboard Station, this gift certificate awards you five class sessions. Try it out!
Value: $189
Even if you're not, you'll appreciate this Jaylen Coker Panthers Jersey, signed by the wide receiver. While Jaylen has been on injured reserve, many believe this young player is going to be a rising star in the NFL. Here's your chance to own a piece of Panthers history.
Value: Priceless
This package includes one training assessment plus two, one-hour personal training sessions conducted by Linda Shields, a master personal trainer and a member of Interactive Fitness Trainers of America.
Value: $225
LM Restaurants takes great pride in the authenticity of its restaurants and food. At Taverna Agora in Raleigh, you'll enjoy traditional Greek food at dinner and lunch and one of the best brunches in town. Tzatziki, spanakopita, the Grecian Grill, soups and salads, baklava. You could even use your card to attend one of their Greek Nights, held on the first and third Fridays of every month. At Vidrio, traditional Mediterranean fare is the name of the game, as well as an award-winning wine collection. Either way, you'll be treated to two amazing dining experiences.
Value: $200
