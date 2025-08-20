Give Raleigh - Online Silent Auction

Join the NC State Wolfpack faithful and cheer them on against their arch rival, the UNC Tarheels, on November 29 at Carter-Finley Stadium. This package includes two tickets to the game, two pre-game sideline passes and a football signed by the 2025 team. Not only will you experience the excitement of college athletics, but you'll have a wonderful memory of standing on the sidelines -- and a forever gift of the signed football.

Value: $1,000 although priceless to some!