West Meade Pto Inc

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West Meade Pto Inc

About this shop

Month of the Military Child

Youth XS item
Youth XS
$16

These shirts are pre-ordered, once sold out please look below and place an order for the next delivery.

Youth Small item
Youth Small
$16

These shirts are pre-ordered, once sold out please look below and place an order for the next delivery.

Adult XL item
Adult XL
$16

This item will likely be delivered during Spring Break or shortly after students return to school. Arrangements can be made for pick up on base if they arrive during spring break and you would like them before school starts.


STAFF- If you spoke with Kayla Ashcraft, your order was pre-ordered. Please do not select this option.

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