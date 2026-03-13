Month of the Military Child

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These shirts are pre-ordered, once sold out please look below and place an order for the next delivery.
These shirts are pre-ordered, once sold out please look below and place an order for the next delivery.
This item will likely be delivered during Spring Break or shortly after students return to school. Arrangements can be made for pick up on base if they arrive during spring break and you would like them before school starts.
STAFF- If you spoke with Kayla Ashcraft, your order was pre-ordered. Please do not select this option.
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