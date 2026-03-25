Waynesboro Community Theatre Project Inc

Hosted by

Waynesboro Community Theatre Project Inc

About this event

Spotlight Local Advertising

75 W Main St

Waynesboro, PA 17268, USA

One Month of Pre-Show Advertisement
$30

1 left!

Your company will be featured in our pre-show ads. Pre-show ads start to run an hour before showtime and continue to loop until the start of the movie.

Three Months of Pre-Show Advertisement
$80

1 left!

Only $26.67 a month. $10 in savings. Your company will be featured in our pre-show ads. Pre-show ads start to run an hour before showtime and continue to loop until the start of the movie.

Six Months of Pre-Show Advertisement
$150

1 left!

Only $25 a month. $30 in savings. Your company will be featured in our pre-show ads. Pre-show ads start to run an hour before showtime and continue to loop until the start of the movie.

One Year of Pre-Show Advertisement
$280

1 left!

Only $23.33 a month. $80 in savings. Your company will be featured in our pre-show ads. Pre-show ads start to run an hour before showtime and continue to loop until the start of the movie.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!