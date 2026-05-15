June Camping Trip - Camp Musser

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About this event
Weekend camping!
If you want to use scout account funds, please use the following discount codes:
Scout Account Discount Codes:
kburns - $35 adecker - $35
ecook - $35
ritas - $23
If you would like to use Venmo, use this as your reservation to be included in the headcount. Please immediately venmo payment to @troop277sp immediately after registering to finalize youth and/or adult spot. Please include your name & Musser in the memo. Registration is only confirmed once Venmo payment is received.
Adult Camping
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