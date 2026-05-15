Troop 277

Hosted by

Troop 277

About this event

June Camping Trip - Camp Musser

Camp Garrison

Musser Scout Reservation, 4021 Upper Ridge Rd, Pennsburg, PA 18073, USA

Troop 277 Youth Camping - Credit Card or Scout Account
$50

Weekend camping!


If you want to use scout account funds, please use the following discount codes:

Scout Account Discount Codes:

kburns - $35 adecker - $35

ecook - $35

ritas - $23

Camping - Venmo payment
Free

If you would like to use Venmo, use this as your reservation to be included in the headcount. Please immediately venmo payment to @troop277sp immediately after registering to finalize youth and/or adult spot. Please include your name & Musser in the memo. Registration is only confirmed once Venmo payment is received.


Adult Camping
$60

Adult Camping

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