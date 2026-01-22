Monthly Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Essential Connector.
Ideal for solopreneurs and small businesses ready to build their local network and visibility. Get in the door, get listed, and start connecting at our core events.
Renews monthly
The Engaged Advocate.
Step into a more active role. This tier is for businesses that are growing and want to contribute to the Chamber's momentum while gaining valuable tools for expansion.
Renews monthly
The Prominent Leader.
Command attention and showcase your commitment to the community. This tier offers premier visibility and marketing benefits that position you as a cornerstone local business.
Renews monthly
The Strategic Investor.
This is for businesses that view their Chamber membership as a key strategic asset. Enjoy top-tier visibility, exclusive access, and a powerful voice in shaping county-wide initiatives.
Renews monthly
The Transformative Partner.
Our premier tier for organizations making a foundational investment in Calaveras County's future. This is more than a membership, it's a legacy partnership that sponsors flagship community programs (like "On the Right Track") while securing unmatched prestige and access.
