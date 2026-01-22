Monthly Membership

The Transformative Partner.

Our premier tier for organizations making a foundational investment in Calaveras County's future. This is more than a membership, it's a legacy partnership that sponsors flagship community programs (like "On the Right Track") while securing unmatched prestige and access.

Perfect for: Large institutions, hospitals, major foundations, corporate citizens.

Key Perks: All Gold benefits, PLUS Headlining Sponsorship of a Major Program, a Produced Commercial, a Private Table at Galas, and a Custom Vacation Package.