Monthly Membership

Supporter
$15

Renews monthly

The Essential Connector.
Ideal for solopreneurs and small businesses ready to build their local network and visibility. Get in the door, get listed, and start connecting at our core events.

  • Perfect for: New businesses, home-based operations, freelancers.
  • Key Perks: Directory Listing, Social Media Promotion, Networking Discounts, Job Postings, Business Referrals.
Contributor
$35

Renews monthly

The Engaged Advocate.
Step into a more active role. This tier is for businesses that are growing and want to contribute to the Chamber's momentum while gaining valuable tools for expansion.

  • Perfect for: Established small businesses seeking growth and influence.
  • Key Perks: All Supporter benefits, PLUS Chamber Ambassadorship, Lending Library Access, Participation in our Economic Partnership (ETP).
Partner
$70

Renews monthly

The Prominent Leader.
Command attention and showcase your commitment to the community. This tier offers premier visibility and marketing benefits that position you as a cornerstone local business.

  • Perfect for: Well-established businesses, medium-sized companies, community pillars.
  • Key Perks: All Contributor benefits, PLUS Featured Logo Placement, Monthly Spotlight, Major Event Tickets, and a Full "Mugshot Monday" Article.
Gold
$235

Renews monthly

The Strategic Investor.
This is for businesses that view their Chamber membership as a key strategic asset. Enjoy top-tier visibility, exclusive access, and a powerful voice in shaping county-wide initiatives.

  • Perfect for: Major employers, banks, healthcare providers, utility companies.
  • Key Perks: All Partner benefits, PLUS Premier Event Sponsorship Opportunities, Additional Event Seating, a Calaveras Cast Video Interview, and Hosting Rights for Events.
Stakeholder
$870

Renews monthly

The Transformative Partner.
Our premier tier for organizations making a foundational investment in Calaveras County's future. This is more than a membership, it's a legacy partnership that sponsors flagship community programs (like "On the Right Track") while securing unmatched prestige and access.

  • Perfect for: Large institutions, hospitals, major foundations, corporate citizens.
  • Key Perks: All Gold benefits, PLUS Headlining Sponsorship of a Major Program, a Produced Commercial, a Private Table at Galas, and a Custom Vacation Package.

