Monthly Gratitude Celebration

Gratitude, according to numerous research studies, can improve our lives! Who knew we could have a greater sense of wellbeing, feel happier and get healthier just by intentionally noticing and celebrating the good things in our lives? During 2025, Prime Time for Women members are invited to join a Celebration of Gratitudes, on the last Monday of every month. During this virtual gathering, participants will develop and share gratitude rituals that uplift and connect us all.

