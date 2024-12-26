Monthly Horse Hay Sponsor

Fill Kevin’s Piggy Bank! 🐮💛

We’re inviting local businesses to join Kevin the Spokes-Cow on his mission!

Kevin has a BIG goal: to feed his entire pen—home to two goats, three cow friends, and three zebus—for an entire year. Each of them has their own story of rescue, resilience, and the unshakable bond they now share.

By donating toward Kevin’s goal, you’ll not only be helping provide food and care for his pen-friends, but you’ll also receive a special thank you:

✨ Kevin will personally visit your business (within 25 miles) to spread smiles, hugs, and awareness—or we’ll send you a custom thank-you video if you’re farther away.

Help Kevin fill his piggy bank and support his herd of rescue friends at Little Patch Sanctuary!