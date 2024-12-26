Monthly Horse Hay Sponsor

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
At Little Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, we care for 35 rescued horses – each with a unique story of survival and resilience. These horses come from backgrounds of owner surrender, neglect, abuse, hoarding, and abandonment. While we work tirelessly to heal and provide them with the love and care they deserve, it comes with a significant cost. Did you know that for just $80 a month, you can provide one week of hay for 3 of our horses? This small but mighty contribution goes a long way in ensuring these animals stay healthy and happy. But the costs don’t stop there – we also cover bedding, dental care, farrier and vet services, and so much more. Our Goal: 1 Donor per Horse, 35 Donors Total To meet the needs of our herd, we are aiming to find two monthly donors per horse (a total of 35 donors at $80/month). This will help cover the cost of their weekly hay bill, ensuring that our horses continue to receive the nutrition they need to thrive. Your monthly sponsorship will make a lasting impact on the lives of our rescued horses. By supporting this effort, you're not just providing food — you’re providing hope, healing, and a brighter future for these wonderful animals. Help us reach our goal this year and make a real difference for our rescued horse friends!
Bunny Sponsor – Help Provide a Hay Filled Home for Our Rescued Rabbits! At Little Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, we care for rescued bunnies, each with their own unique story and life experiences. Many of these bunnies have been rescued from neglect, abuse, and abandonment, and now, we are dedicated to giving them a second chance at life. But providing the care they need comes with significant costs. Did you know that for just $30 a month, you can cover food and bedding for one of our bunnies? This small but vital contribution ensures that our bunnies stay healthy, happy, and well-fed. But the costs don’t stop there — we also cover the expenses for building new enclosures, medical care, water bottles/bowls, pans, treats, and even essential utilities like electricity to power heaters during the winter months to keep them warm and cozy. Our Goal: 1 Donor per Bunny, 20 Donors Total To meet the needs of our bunny family, we are aiming to find one monthly donor per bunny (a total of 20 donors at $30/month). This will help cover their weekly hay, food bills, and other essential expenses, ensuring our bunnies continue to receive the care they need to thrive. Your monthly sponsorship will make a lasting impact on the lives of our rescued bunnies. By supporting this effort, you're not just providing food — you’re giving these precious animals a future full of love, security, and care. You’re helping to create a safe, happy home for them to flourish in. Help us reach our goal this year and make a real difference for our rescued bunnies!
Sponsor a Horse – Provide Lifelong Care for Our Rescued Friends! At Little Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, we care for 35 rescued horses, each with a unique story of survival, resilience, and hope. These horses come from backgrounds of neglect, abuse, hoarding, abandonment, and owner surrender. While we work tirelessly to provide them with the love, care, and healing they deserve, it comes with significant costs. For just $1,500 a year, you can provide one of our horses with all the veterinary, farrier, and dental care they need for an entire year. Your generous support will also help cover their grain or specialty diet requirements, ensuring that they stay healthy and well-fed throughout the year. This crucial contribution goes a long way in ensuring these animals remain happy, healthy, and full of life. Our Goal: 1 Donor per Horse, 35 Donors Total To meet the needs of our herd, we aim to find one monthly donor per horse (a total of 35 donors at $1,500/year). This will help cover the costs of their weekly feed bills, yearly vet care, monthly farrier appointments, and dental care, providing the nutrition and consistent care they need to thrive. Your sponsorship will have a lasting impact on the lives of our rescued horses. By supporting this effort, you're not just providing food and medical care — you’re offering hope, healing, and a brighter future for these deserving animals. Help us reach our goal this year and make a real difference in the lives of our rescued horses!
Fill Kevin’s Piggy Bank! 🐮💛
We’re inviting local businesses to join Kevin the Spokes-Cow on his mission!
Kevin has a BIG goal: to feed his entire pen—home to two goats, three cow friends, and three zebus—for an entire year. Each of them has their own story of rescue, resilience, and the unshakable bond they now share.
By donating toward Kevin’s goal, you’ll not only be helping provide food and care for his pen-friends, but you’ll also receive a special thank you:
✨ Kevin will personally visit your business (within 25 miles) to spread smiles, hugs, and awareness—or we’ll send you a custom thank-you video if you’re farther away.
Help Kevin fill his piggy bank and support his herd of rescue friends at Little Patch Sanctuary!
