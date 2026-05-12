Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

Hosted by

Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

About this event

Monthly Mindful Art

5401 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804, USA

July 7 — Sigils item
July 7 — Sigils
$25

Community Sustainer
For those able to give a little more to help cover costs and support access for others.

July 7 — Sigils item
July 7 — Sigils
$20

Standard
Covers the basic cost of your participation.

July 7 — Sigils item
July 7 — Sigils
$15

Community Supported
Reduced rate to help ensure everyone can take part.

August 11 — Vision Boards item
August 11 — Vision Boards
$25

Community Sustainer
For those able to give a little more to help cover costs and support access for others.

August 11 — Vision Boards item
August 11 — Vision Boards
$20

Standard
Covers the basic cost of your participation.

August 11 — Vision Boards item
August 11 — Vision Boards
$15

Community Supported
Reduced rate to help ensure everyone can take part.

Add a donation for Spirit of the Lake Community Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!