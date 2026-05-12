Monthly Mindful Art

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About this event
Community Sustainer
For those able to give a little more to help cover costs and support access for others.
Standard
Covers the basic cost of your participation.
Community Supported
Reduced rate to help ensure everyone can take part.
Community Sustainer
For those able to give a little more to help cover costs and support access for others.
Standard
Covers the basic cost of your participation.
Community Supported
Reduced rate to help ensure everyone can take part.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!