Setup Monthly Self-Defense Tuition Payment Plan

Offered by
Renews monthly
1 class per week for 1 student (choose one class). Includes all weeks class is held (excluding holidays and extenuating circumstances).
Renews monthly
1 class per week for 2 students (choose one class). Includes all weeks class is held (excluding holidays and extenuating circumstances).
Renews monthly
1 class per week for all students in a single household (choose one class). Includes all weeks class is held (excluding holidays and extenuating circumstances).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!