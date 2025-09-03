Monthly Stewardship at Saint George

Faithful Giver
$25

A simple, heartfelt commitment that helps cover basic parish needs such as candles, incense, and Sunday service supplies.

Parish Builder
$50

Supports ministries that nurture our youth, enrich fellowship, and strengthen parish programs.

Community Pillar
$100

Provides resources for ongoing maintenance of our church and hall, ensuring Saint George remains a beautiful and welcoming space for worship and community life.

Legacy Steward
$250

Sustains long-term growth: funding clergy support, educational initiatives, and outreach efforts that extend the love of Christ beyond our walls.

Archangel Circle
$500

An extraordinary commitment that helps secure the future of Saint George, allowing us to expand ministries, provide charitable assistance, and preserve our traditions for generations to come.

