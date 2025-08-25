Hosted by

Monthly Tuition

1 Full Time Student Monthly Tuition
$350

This payment needs to be made monthly by you, and is due the 1st of each month.

2 Full Time Students Monthly Tuition
$700

This payment needs to be made monthly by you, and is due the 1st of each month.

1 FULL YEAR Tuition for one student
$3,150

This is a one time payment for the 2025-2026 school year.

Special payment
$200

This payment needs to be made monthly by you, and is due the 1st of each month.

Late fee
$50

There is a $50 LATE FEE  for tuition not paid on the 1st of the month.

Late fee
$200

For payments made over a month late

