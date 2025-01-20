Monthly Watercolor Workshop

Pay once for all six workshops.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Pay once for all six workshops.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Registration - for one workshop only.
$25
10 left!
This is an option to pay for each workshop individually.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
This is an option to pay for each workshop individually.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!