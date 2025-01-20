The Peanut Factory Inc

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The Peanut Factory Inc

About this event

Monthly Watercolor Workshop

3rd & Badham 916 Badham Rd. Edenton

NC 27932

Registration - for all 6 workshops
$120

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Pay once for all six workshops. NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Registration - for one workshop only.
$25

10 left!

This is an option to pay for each workshop individually. NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount added as a donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

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