Monthly Painting & Drawing Workshop 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Select all 6 dates before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
Select the date before purchasing a ticket.
NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!