The Peanut Factory Inc

Hosted by

The Peanut Factory Inc

About this event

Monthly Painting & Drawing Workshop 2026

3rd & Badham 916 Badham Rd. Edenton

NC 27932

Registration - for all 6 workshops
$120

Select all 6 dates before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on Apr. 13, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on May 11, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on June 8, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on July 13, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on Aug 10, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.


NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount ('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Registration - for 1 workshop on September 14, 2026
$25

Select the date before purchasing a ticket.

NOTE: When you check out, there may be an additional amount('Optional') added as a service charge/donation which you did not select. Use the drop down menu to remove or adjust.

Add a donation for The Peanut Factory Inc

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