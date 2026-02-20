Montour Hockey Association

Hosted by

Montour Hockey Association

About this event

Montour Hockey Mom's Night Out

710 Chauvet Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15275, USA

General Admission
$10

General admission ticket includes entry to event, food, and drinks. BYOB


Must purchase general admission ticket and select a package you wish to partake in.

Package 1a
Free
  • $100
  • Brow Tint
  • Blowout
  • Pedicure

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Package 1b
Free
  • $100
  • Deep Conditioner
  • Blowout
  • 30 min ionic foot bath and hand treatment

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Package 2a
Free
  • $150
  • 30 min ionic foot bath and hand treatment
  • Pedicure
  • Scalp/keratin treatment
  • Blowout

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Package 2b
Free
  • $150
  • Mini facial (30 min)
  • Deep conditioner
  • Blowout
  • Pedicure

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Package 3a
Free
  • $200
  • Mini facial (30 min)
  • 30 min ionic foot bath and hand treatment
  • Olaplex/keratin treatment
  • Blowout

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Package 3b
Free
  • $200
  • Mini facial (30 min)
  • Pedicure
  • Scalp treatment
  • Deep conditioner
  • Blowout

Payment due evening of event to Alora Salon and Wellness Spa.

Add a donation for Montour Hockey Association

$

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