Dennis Gingerich Ministries

Hosted by

Dennis Gingerich Ministries

About this event

Montreal Family Fest

8350 BD Saint-Michel

Montreal QC H1Z 4G3

Adult Attendee | Participant adulte
Free

To help make check-in quick and easy, please register each person attending with their own name.

Para que el registro sea rápido y sencillo, por favor inscriba a cada asistente con su propio nombre.

Teen or Child Attendee | Adolescente o niño
Free

To help make check-in quick and easy, please register each person attending with their own name.
Para que el registro sea rápido y sencillo, por favor inscriba a cada asistente con su propio nombre.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!