Montrose International ScreenDance Festival

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Montrose International ScreenDance Festival

About this event

Montrose International ScreenDance Festival

1517 W Fullerton Ave

Chicago, IL 60614, USA

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full day of programming, including every session starting at 10:00 am and ending at 3:00pm. Come and go as your schedule permits.

Distinguished Guests
$10

Specialty price for friends and family of MISDF for a specific session(s).

Artists & Sponsors
Free

Tickets for the screendance artists and our festival sponsors only. Please understand that identification will be required when checking in, if you reserve this ticket level. Thank you!

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