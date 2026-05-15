Montrose International ScreenDance Festival

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About this event
Enjoy the full day of programming, including every session starting at 10:00 am and ending at 3:00pm. Come and go as your schedule permits.
Specialty price for friends and family of MISDF for a specific session(s).
Tickets for the screendance artists and our festival sponsors only. Please understand that identification will be required when checking in, if you reserve this ticket level. Thank you!
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