Infant Jersey Tee - gray item
Infant Jersey Tee - gray
$20

Available for infants, sizes 12-24 months.


  • Athletic Heather is 90/10 Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/polyester
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Side seam
  • Tear away label

Sustainable Style: manufactured with Blue Sign certified dyes, dye houses that adhere to California’s EPA wastewater treatment regulations and Los Angeles cutting facilities that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps.

Child Jersey Tee - natural item
Child Jersey Tee - natural
$20

Available for kids, sizes 2T-5T.

  • 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Side seam
  • Tear away label

Sustainable Style: manufactured with Blue Sign certified dyes, dye houses that adhere to California’s EPA wastewater treatment regulations and Los Angeles cutting facilities that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps.

Infant & Child Jersey Tee - red item
Infant & Child Jersey Tee - red
$20

Available for infant, toddler and child sizes 6 months to size 6.

  • 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Side seam
  • Tear away label

Sustainable Style: manufactured with Blue Sign certified dyes, dye houses that adhere to California’s EPA wastewater treatment regulations and Los Angeles cutting facilities that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps.

Infant & Child Jersey Tee - royal blue item
Infant & Child Jersey Tee - royal blue
$20

Available for infant, toddler and child sizes 6 months to size 6.

  • 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Side seam
  • Tear away label

Sustainable Style: manufactured with Blue Sign certified dyes, dye houses that adhere to California’s EPA wastewater treatment regulations and Los Angeles cutting facilities that run on partial solar power with comprehensive recycling programs for paper waste and fabric scraps.

Child Fleece Crewneck - black item
Child Fleece Crewneck - black
$25

Limited quantity available in child sizes 3 & 4.

  • 60/40 cotton/polyester
  • Cover stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, ribbed cuffs and waistband
  • CPSIA compliant tracking label on side seam
  • Easy Tear™ label

Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Child Hoodie - maroon item
Child Hoodie - maroon
$35

Available in child sizes 2T to 5/6.

  • 52/48 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Unlined hood
  • Reverse cover stitch sewing
  • Twill neck tape
  • 1x1 ribbing at cuff, and waistband
  • Tear away label

Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product is made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Child Hoodie - carbon/black item
Child Hoodie - carbon/black
$35

Available in child sizes 2T to 5/6.

  • 52/48 ring-spun cotton/polyester blend
  • Raglan sleeves
  • Unlined hood
  • Reverse cover stitch sewing
  • Twill neck tape
  • 1x1 ribbing at cuff, and waistband
  • Tear away label

Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product is made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - black item
Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - black
$30

Available in adult sizes small through 2XL.

  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Classic fit
  • Rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Increased body and sleeve lengths to accommodate shrinkage.
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.

Sustainable & Socially Conscious Manufacturing:

This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.


Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - antique royal blue item
Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - antique royal blue
$30

Available in adult sizes small through 2XL.

  • 90/10 cotton/polyester
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Classic fit
  • Rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Increased body and sleeve lengths to accommodate shrinkage.
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.

Sustainable & Socially Conscious Manufacturing:

This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.


Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - heather cardinal item
Adult Ultra Cotton T-Shirt - heather cardinal
$30

Available in adult sizes small through 2XL.

  • 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Made with 100% U.S. cotton and the latest breakthrough in soft cotton technology, quality and comfort you can see and feel.
  • Classic fit
  • Rib collar
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label
  • Increased body and sleeve lengths to accommodate shrinkage.
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes.

Sustainable & Socially Conscious Manufacturing:

This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.


Adult Fleece Crewneck - black item
Adult Fleece Crewneck - black
$40

Available in adult sizes extra-small to extra-large.

  • 60/40 cotton/polyester
  • Cover stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, ribbed cuffs and waistband
  • CPSIA compliant tracking label on side seam
  • Easy Tear™ label

Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Adult Fleece Crewneck - maroon item
Adult Fleece Crewneck - maroon
$40

Available in adult sizes extra-small to extra-large.

  • 60/40 cotton/polyester
  • Cover stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, ribbed cuffs and waistband
  • CPSIA compliant tracking label on side seam
  • Easy Tear™ label

Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Adult Hoodie - black item
Adult Hoodie - black
$50

Available in adult sizes small to extra-large

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester blend fleece
  • jersey lined hood
  • split stitch double needle sewing on all seams
  • twill neck tape
  • tear away neck label
  • 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
  • metal eyelets
  • standard fit
Adult Hoodie - maroon item
Adult Hoodie - maroon
$50

Available in adult sizes small to extra-large

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester blend fleece
  • jersey lined hood
  • split stitch double needle sewing on all seams
  • twill neck tape
  • tear away neck label
  • 1x1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband
  • metal eyelets
  • standard fit
