Moo Moo's & Mimosas

Hosted by
About this event
🌟 VIP Experience
Elevate your brunch experience! Your ticket includes priority seating, an exclusive welcome gift, and special recognition during the event. Enjoy extra pampering and a luxe touch designed to make your midlife celebration unforgettable.
Your General Admission ticket gives you access to an afternoon of sisterhood, delicious brunch buffet & mimosa bar, and engaging midlife activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!