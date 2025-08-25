Hosted by

Silent Auction Benefiting the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund

Pick-up location

2 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554, USA

1 - Cadillac Escalade Remote Control Car 2004
$200

Starting bid

2004 Remote Control Cadillac Escalade - New In Box


Visit auction table to see actual item.

2 - Model 1946 Ford Sportsman (Lot of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Lot of 2 - Models of 1946 Ford Sportsman, Die Cast Metal, both items are New In Box



Visit auction table to see actual items.

3 - Vintage Model Firetruck
$100

Starting bid

Vintage wood and metal firetruck model.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

4 - Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Biscuits Truck Model
$100

Starting bid

Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Biscuits Truck model, metal & wood.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

5 - Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Model (Door Missing)
$100

Starting bid

Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Biscuits Truck model, metal & wood. This model is missing a door.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

6 - Pedal Car: Roadster Limited Edition
$150

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Roadster Limited Edition with certificate


Visit auction table to see actual item.

7 - Pedal Car: Light Blue 1950's Style
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: 1950's style in light blue.


Visit auction table to see actual item

8 - Pedal Car: Red 1950's Style
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: 1950's style in red.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

9 - Pedal Car: Light Pink 1950's Super Sport Style
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: 1950's super sport style in light pink.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

10 - Pedal Car: Firetruck (without bell)
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style firetruck in red and white. This pedal car is missing the bell on the hood of the car.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

11 - Pedal Car: Yellow Taxi
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style taxi in yellow.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

12 - Pedal Car: Navy Blue Tow Truck
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style tow truck in navy blue.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

13 - Pedal Car: Mint Green Station Wagon
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style station wagon in mint green.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

14 - Pedal Car: Firetruck (with bell)
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style firetruck in red and white. This pedal car has the bell on the hood of the car.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

15 - Pedal Car: Metallic Blue Model T
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Model T-style in metallic blue.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

16 - Pedal Car: America Retro Red Racer
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: America Retro Red Racer.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

17 - Pedal Car: Yellow Tow Truck
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: Vintage-style tow truck in yellow.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

18 - Pedal Car: Pale Pink 1950's Style
$100

Starting bid

Pedal Car: 1950's style in pale pink.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

19 - Model Cars (Lot of 3)
$30

Starting bid

Lot of 3 - Metal, model cars. Includes a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and two Hummer H2's. All are New in Box.


Visit auction table to see actual items.

20 - Schwinn Roadster 16" Bike
$100

Starting bid

Schwinn Roadster 16" bike, red and white.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

21 - Neon Sign - 1st
$150

Starting bid

Original neon sign from First Hutchings-Sealy National Bank in Galveston. Made by Jules Lauve, Jr Inc in Galveston. Still has original neon components but is currently lit by LED lights.


Visit auction table to see actual item.

