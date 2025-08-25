Silent Auction Benefiting the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund

Hosted by
2004 Remote Control Cadillac Escalade - New In Box
Lot of 2 - Models of 1946 Ford Sportsman, Die Cast Metal, both items are New In Box
Vintage wood and metal firetruck model.
Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Biscuits Truck model, metal & wood.
Vintage Larkin & Newton Anchor Biscuits Truck model, metal & wood. This model is missing a door.
Pedal Car: Roadster Limited Edition with certificate
Pedal Car: 1950's style in light blue.
Pedal Car: 1950's style in red.
Pedal Car: 1950's super sport style in light pink.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style firetruck in red and white. This pedal car is missing the bell on the hood of the car.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style taxi in yellow.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style tow truck in navy blue.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style station wagon in mint green.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style firetruck in red and white. This pedal car has the bell on the hood of the car.
Pedal Car: Model T-style in metallic blue.
Pedal Car: America Retro Red Racer.
Pedal Car: Vintage-style tow truck in yellow.
Pedal Car: 1950's style in pale pink.
Lot of 3 - Metal, model cars. Includes a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and two Hummer H2's. All are New in Box.
Schwinn Roadster 16" bike, red and white.
Original neon sign from First Hutchings-Sealy National Bank in Galveston. Made by Jules Lauve, Jr Inc in Galveston. Still has original neon components but is currently lit by LED lights.
