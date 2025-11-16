Mooky & Me's Fun Fair Silent Auction

Although all of us face difficult circumstances, some people seem to receive more than their fair share of pain and suffering. Even if you feel like life throws the heaviest challenges your way, you have the chance to make essential choices that either hinder your spiritual journey or enable you to walk confidently in faith, despite the giants that you face. In A View from the Porch: Overcoming Our Giants, author Deb Weisen shares life-changing stories of hope and encouragement that bring insight and revelation into whatever struggle or hardship you may be experiencing. Without whitewashing the truth or pretending that suffering isn't real, she explores how you can change your entire view of life by refocusing your eyes on Christ.