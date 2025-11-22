MOON 2026 FUNDRASER ONE TIME DONOR

Every dollar helps!
Our full gratitude, plus one entry into our year end raffle.
Our full gratitude, and a Limited edition key-chain plus five entrees into our year end raffle.
Our full gratitude, A limited edition guitar pick pack plus fifteen entrees into our year end raffle.
Our full gratitude, and a limited edition print OR slip-mat and twenty entrees into our year end raffle.
Our full gratitude, a limited edition Enamel Pin plus thirty entrees into our year end raffle
Our full gratitude, a limited edition t-shirt plus fifty entrees into our year end raffle
Our full gratitude, a knit blanket plus one-hundred entrees into our year end raffle
Live far away from Salem MA? We offer flat rate shipping
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!