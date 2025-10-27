Moon Area Lacrosse Youth Boys Registration (2025/2026)

Spring Registration - from March 2026 to May 2026. Includes a Tournament in early June 2026.





**FOR ALL PLAYERS**





ALL registration will be considered INCOMPLETE until "Uniform - Not Needed" OR "Uniform - Complete Bundle" have been selected from below. READ THE FOLLOWING FOR INSTRUCTIONS:





**FOR NEW PLAYERS ONLY**





Complete uniform is REQUIRED. The Player MUST purchase the "Uniform - Complete Bundle" at time of registration.





**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**





Complete uniform is REQUIRED. This includes Jersey, Shorts, Shooter Shirt, and Pinnie. Returning Players are permitted to reuse the uniform from last year, however, MUST have all parts to the uniform.





If the Player intends to use any or all of last year's uniform, the Player MUST select "Uniform - Not Needed" at the time of registration. If individual pieces need replaced, they can still be purchased separately below.





If the Player desires to purchase a completely new uniform, the Player MUST select Uniform - Complete Bundle" at the time of registration.