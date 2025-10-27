Moon Area Lacrosse Youth Boys Registration (2025/2026)

Spring Registration - from March 2026 to May 2026. Includes a Tournament in early June 2026.
**FOR ALL PLAYERS**
ALL registration will be considered INCOMPLETE until "Uniform - Not Needed" OR "Uniform - Complete Bundle" have been selected from below. READ THE FOLLOWING FOR INSTRUCTIONS:
**FOR NEW PLAYERS ONLY**
Complete uniform is REQUIRED. The Player MUST purchase the "Uniform - Complete Bundle" at time of registration.
**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
Complete uniform is REQUIRED. This includes Jersey, Shorts, Shooter Shirt, and Pinnie. Returning Players are permitted to reuse the uniform from last year, however, MUST have all parts to the uniform.
If the Player intends to use any or all of last year's uniform, the Player MUST select "Uniform - Not Needed" at the time of registration. If individual pieces need replaced, they can still be purchased separately below.
If the Player desires to purchase a completely new uniform, the Player MUST select Uniform - Complete Bundle" at the time of registration.
Spring Registration - from March 2026 to May 2026.
PINNIE REQUIRED
PLAYER MUST REGISTER FOR THE SPRING SEASON TO PARTICIPATE
Includes 1-hours sessions on 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21, 2/28, 3/7, and 3/14 at the Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex and a tournament the weekend of 2/14 at the AHN Montour Sports Complex
PLAYER MUST REGISTER FOR THE SPRING SEASON TO PARTICIPATE
Includes 1-hours sessions on 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21, 2/28, 3/7, and 3/14 at the Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex ONLY.
*REQUIRED FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
THIS OPTION MUST BE SELECTED IF A RETURNING PLAYER IS USING A PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED UNIFORM
Returning player will use a previously purchased uniform.
**REQUIRED FOR ALL NEW PLAYERS**
THIS OPTION MUST BE SELECTED IF THE PLAYER IS NEW TO MALAX OR A RETURNING PLAYER DESIRING TO PURCHASE A COMPLETE NEW UNIFORM
Package includes:
Personalized Jersey (if ordered before 12/15/25)
Shorts
Shooting Shirt
Pinnie
Size will be determined at fitting
**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
Only order if ordering a replacement item. Includes a Personalized Jersey (if ordered before 12/15/25).
Size will be determined at fitting
**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
Only order if ordering a replacement item.
Size will be determined at fitting
**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
New design for 2026!
Size will be determined at fitting
**FOR RETURNING PLAYERS ONLY**
Only order if ordering a replacement item.
Size will be determined at fitting
