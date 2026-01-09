Moon Boys Rugby's Super Bowl Block Pool

Support the Moon Area Boys High School Rugby team by participating in our exciting Super Bowl raffle! We are selling 100 blocks at just $25 each, giving you a chance to win big while contributing to a great cause.





Raffle Details:

- Total Blocks: 100

- Cost per Block: $25

- Payouts:

Q1 - $125

Halftime - $250

Q3 - $125

Final Score: $500





Once all 100 blocks are sold, a random generator will assign block numbers to each contestant. You'll receive an email with your assigned block and numbers before the game on February 9th. Don't miss out on your chance to win while supporting our team!





Please note that any unsold blocks prior to the game will become the property of the Moon Area Boys Rugby Booster Club. All proceeds go directly to the Moon Boys HS Rugby Booster expenses and benefit the boys 100%!!!





Thank you for your support, and good luck! 🏆





Please let me know if there are any questions.