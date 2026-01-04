MOON GIRLS BASKETBALL BOOSTER CLUB INC.'s Charity Basket Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Basket includes: Free smoothies for a year, cup holder, ice pack, cookies, chips, straws, beach toys
Basket Includes: 12 free games of bowling, 16 Shake Shack vouchers, 2 Arby’s vouchers, Eat ‘N Park mug & coffee, Mike & Tony’s shirt & hat, Wings Suds & Spuds shirts, Primanti Bros. shirt & hat, $10 Queen Beans Gift Card, Queen Beans Tumbler and coffee
Basket Includes: One night stay at Hilton Garden Inn Moon, Breakfast for two
Basket Includes: Autographed framed Cam Heyward picture
Basket Includes: Wine & Spirits gift card, JHR merch.
Basket Includes: 1 month membership gift certificate to Faster, supplements, protein powders
Basket Includes: 8 free classes at Club Pilates
Basket Includes: All Moon ADULT Apparel -
3 Winter Hates, 1 Trucker Hat, 1 Visor, 1 Lg Sweatpants, 1XL Basketball Shorts, 3 Small T-shirts, 1 Medium t-shirt, 1 Large T-shirt, 1 XL t-shirt, 2 - 2x t -shirts, 1 3x t-shirt, 1 xl collar zipup, 1 large dry fit
Basket Includes: All Moon YOUTH Apparel - 2 drawstring bags, 1 YM hoodie, 1 YXL Sweatshirt, 1 YXL Long Sleeve, 1YXL Sweatpants, 1 YS Shorts, 1 YXL Shorts, 1 YS t-shirt, 4 YM t-shirt, 1 YL t-shirt, 1 YXL t-shirt
