MOON Memberships

Thank you! Every dollar helps keep the doors open.
Waxing Crescent
$5
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude + monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.
First Quarter Moon
$15
Renews monthly
Early access to our E-Newsletter letting you know about shows, including Moon Over Salem, earlier then anyone else with opportunities to purchase tickets early + lower tier benefits.
Waxing Gibbous Moon
$25
Renews monthly
One free show a month (not including fest), plus a shout out in all E-newsletters + all lower tiers benefits
The Full Moon
$50
Renews monthly
2 free tickets to any moon show + 10% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits
