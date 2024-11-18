MOON

Offered by

MOON

About the memberships

MOON Memberships

New Moon
$1

Renews monthly

Thank you! Every dollar helps keep the doors open.
Waxing Crescent
$5

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude + monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.
First Quarter Moon
$15

Renews monthly

Early access to our E-Newsletter letting you know about shows, including Moon Over Salem, earlier then anyone else with opportunities to purchase tickets early + lower tier benefits.
Waxing Gibbous Moon
$25

Renews monthly

One free show a month (not including fest), plus a shout out in all E-newsletters + all lower tiers benefits
The Full Moon
$50

Renews monthly

2 free tickets to any moon show + 10% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits (does not inducing one free ticket from $25 tier)
Add a donation for MOON

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!