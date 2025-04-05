MOON

Hosted by

MOON

Sponsor Moon Over Salem 2025

Salem

MA, USA

Night Sky Partner
$200
-Website promotion and sponsorship flyer promo -Poster/marketing materials for your brick-and-mortar store Plus discounted tickets
Star Supporter
$400
-All of Bronze Tier -Your logo on the Band Poster/flyer shout-out on social media -Plus 2 free tickets
Lunar Patron
$600
-All prior tiers -Individual shout-out post on our social media in the lead-up to the festival. -Your logo on a banner on one of our 8 stages. First come, first serve, so act fast! Plus 4 free tickets
Celestial Sponsor
$1,000
-All prior tiers -“Presented by” sponsorship on every poster and banner! -“Brought to you by” credit on all marketing materials. -Our marketing team will work with you directly to plan out a social media post/shout-out! Plus 6 free tickets
Add a donation for MOON

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!