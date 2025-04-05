Sponsor Moon Over Salem 2025

-Website promotion and sponsorship flyer promo
-Poster/marketing materials for your brick-and-mortar store
Plus discounted tickets
-Website promotion and sponsorship flyer promo
-Poster/marketing materials for your brick-and-mortar store
Plus discounted tickets
Star Supporter
$400
-All of Bronze Tier
-Your logo on the Band Poster/flyer shout-out on social media
-Plus 2 free tickets
-All of Bronze Tier
-Your logo on the Band Poster/flyer shout-out on social media
-Plus 2 free tickets
Lunar Patron
$600
-All prior tiers
-Individual shout-out post on our social media in the lead-up to the festival.
-Your logo on a banner on one of our 8 stages.
First come, first serve, so act fast!
Plus 4 free tickets
-All prior tiers
-Individual shout-out post on our social media in the lead-up to the festival.
-Your logo on a banner on one of our 8 stages.
First come, first serve, so act fast!
Plus 4 free tickets
Celestial Sponsor
$1,000
-All prior tiers
-“Presented by” sponsorship on every poster and banner!
-“Brought to you by” credit on all marketing materials.
-Our marketing team will work with you directly to plan out a social media post/shout-out!
Plus 6 free tickets
-All prior tiers
-“Presented by” sponsorship on every poster and banner!
-“Brought to you by” credit on all marketing materials.
-Our marketing team will work with you directly to plan out a social media post/shout-out!
Plus 6 free tickets
Add a donation for MOON
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!